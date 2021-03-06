March 6, 2021

Wake Forest’s Ian DuBose gets two of his 18 points the easy way against Georgia Tech on Friday night. Photo courtesy of ACC

Devoe, Wright lead Georgia Tech over Wake Forest 75-63

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 6, 2021

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Michael Devoe scored 20 points, Moses Wright had 17, and Georgia Tech beat Wake Forest 75-63 on Friday night in a regular season finale.

The Yellow Jackets (15-8, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference ) extended their winning streak to six games. Wake Forest (6-15, 3-15) has lost seven straight.

Jordan Usher added 14 points and Jose Alvarado had 11 for Georgia Tech, which shot 29 of 52 (56%) from the floor. Alvarado also had five assists and four steals. The Yellow Jackets are 11-1 and 9-0 in ACC games when Alvarado and Devoe score in double figures.

Ian DuBose scored 18 points and Daivien Williamson had 15 for Wake Forest.

Georgia Tech took the lead for good with about seven minutes left in the first half and built a 31-25 halftime advantage. Wake Forest pulled to 50-45 with 9:33 remaining but didn’t get closer.
The Yellow Jackets have won 11 of 14 in the series including the last five.

Wake Forest will open postseason play on Tuesday in the first round of the ACC tournament. Georgia Tech can clinch a double-bye in the tournament if Louisville loses to Virginia on Saturday.

The conference tournament is March 9-13 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

