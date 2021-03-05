March 5, 2021

  • 54°
Tyrone Ronald Lyons Jr., left and Damion Develle McPhaul, Jr., right.

Sheriff’s office: Two charged after suitcase of marijuana found in Jeep

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:58 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

SALISBURY — Two men with New York addresses face felony drug charges sheriff’s deputy allegedly found a suitcase containing marijuana in the back seat of a vehicle.

Tyron Ronald Lyons Jr, 20, of Amityville, New York, was charged Friday with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance, possession of marijuana between one-half and one and one-half ounces and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance.

Damion Deville McPhaul Jr, 20, of Amityville, New York, was charged with possessing stolen goods, felony possession of  a schedule six controlled substance and possession of marijuana between one-half and one and one-half ounces.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy was checking on the condition of a black Jeep that appeared to be broken down on the side of I-85 north and saw an open container on the floor near the back seats, said Maj. John Sifford. The deputy also smelled marijuana.

Both men were detained after a concealed handgun, determined to be stolen out of Rocky Mount, was found on the passenger. In a search of the vehicle, law enforcement officers found a total of $5,814 and 171 grams of marijuana — some of which were knotted in individual bags. There was marijuana in the pocket of the driver as well as in the suitcase, Sifford said.

Lyons received a $30,000 bond, and McPhaul received a $50,000 bond.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following do you think is the best attendance plan for local public schools as COVID-19 case numbers improve?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Sheriff’s office: Two charged after suitcase of marijuana found in Jeep

Crime

Thomasville officer hospitalized after chase that started in Rowan County

Local

Board of elections discusses upgrading voting machines, making precinct changes

News

Lawmakers finalize how state will spend COVID-19 funds

Local

Salisbury Station one of several ‘hot spots’ included in NCDOT rail safety study

Education

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, school considering options

News

Iredell County votes to move Confederate memorial to cemetery

Nation/World

Lara Trump may have eyes on running for a Senate seat

Local

Rowan among counties in Biden’s disaster declaration from November floods

Local

PETA plans protest at Salisbury Police Department on Friday

Education

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, charter revoked

Coronavirus

29 new positives, no new COVID-19 deaths reported

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with drug crimes

News

Nesting no more: Eagles appear to have moved on from Duke’s Buck Station

Business

The Smoke Pit leaving downtown Salisbury for standalone building on Faith Road

Education

Shoutouts

High School

High school football: Hornets’ Gaither set the tone against West

Local

Salisbury to show off new fire station

Education

Livingstone College to host virtual Big Read events this month

Local

City makes some appointments to local boards, holds off on others to seek women, appointees of color

Education

Education briefs: RCCC instructor honored by Occupational Therapy Association

Local

Second quarter financial update shows promising outlook for city’s budget

Columnists

Genia Woods: Let’s talk about good news in Salisbury

Local

City attorney will gather more information for Salisbury nondiscrimination ordinance