Quotes of the week

“It is important to understand that police K-9s are trained to use force against criminal suspects and the handler must ensure that they have complete control over the dog at all times.”

— Jerry Stokes, Salisbury Police chief after video surfaced of an officer hauling a K-9 back to a patrol vehicle

“If we are going to have industries coming or looking at us, we need to probably be able to have housing here for people for that industry.”

— Charles Seaford, China Grove mayor on efforts to restart a 373-home subdivision that was previously rejected over lot sizes

“The best form of preservation is keeping (landmarks) in use, especially with how they were intended to be used.”

— Sada Stewart, Historic Salisbury Foundation executive director on plans for $19.75 million in improvements at the Salisbury Station that include a proposed

tunnel to a second platform

“This has been the craziest season ever, but I believe our girls have made the most of every moment. … Now our seniors will finish their careers in a state championship game. I couldn’t be prouder of them or happier for them.”

— Brooke Stouder, Carson girls basketball coach after the 3A West Regional final victory over Hickory

“We’re not out of it at any point. One positive case in the right environment or a large team could put us in a precarious situation.”

— Jared Tice, Catawba College dean of students after reporting no students or employees are currently in COVID-19 quarantine

“She believed in getting up every morning and working and having a goal everyday to accomplish.”

— Kim Bowden, speaking of her grandmother Lois Willard, who turned 100 on Monday

“We’re hoping to expand our menu and have a little more variety since we have a bigger kitchen to operate in.”

— Devin Barbee, co-owner of The Smoke Pit, which is moving into the Faith Road building that formerly housed Wink’s BBQ