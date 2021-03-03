March 4, 2021

College softball: Indians split to open SAC play

By Post Sports

Published 9:34 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Catawba’s Jordan Dean. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

Catawba opened South Atlantic Conference play on Wednesday by splitting a doubleheader with Lincoln Memorial.

Catawba won 5-3 in the nightcap, with Whitley Arnott (West Rowan) pitching six strong innings with eight strikeouts.

Madison Hunter (Gray Stone) earned her fourth save.

Catawba’s five runs came in the sixth on a three-run homer by Jordan Dean and a two-run homer by Allie Baker (A.L. Brown).

• In a 10-8 loss in the opener, Hunter took the loss in relief of Brooke Walser.

Riley Tucker and Brittany Ireland homered for the Indians (11-1, 1-1).

LMU (12-1, 3-1) scored twice in the seventh to break an 8-all tie.

Anderson plays at Catawba on Saturday.

