March 2, 2021

  • 37°

One new death, 20 new COVID-19 positives reported in Rowan

By Josh Bergeron

Published 5:23 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

SALISBURY — One new death and 20 COVID-19 positives were reported in Rowan County on Tuesday.

The death brings the total to 283 since the start of the pandemic and 110 since the beginning of the year. The state does not provide any additional information about deaths when they’re first reported. Of deaths for which demographic data is available, 63% are 75 or older. An equal percentage of men and women have died.

Positives increased by 20, making 610 in the previous two weeks and 14,928 since the start of the pandemic.

First doses of vaccines administered increased by 352, to a total of 15,583, or 11% of residents. Second doses increased by 109, to a total of 8,374, or 5.9%. Among immediate neighbors, Rowan remains ahead of only Cabarrus for percent of population that has received a first dose and behind all counties for second doses per capita.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region, the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition, numbered 298 on Tuesday, with 41 people admitted in the previous 24 hours.

Active local COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living facilities are as follows:

• 74 total cases and 10 deaths at Accordius Health of Salisbury

• 117 cases and 11 deaths at Big Elm Retirement and Nursing Center

• Four cases at Compass Healthcare and Rehab Rowan

• 38 cases and five deaths at Compass Assisted Living Rowan

• 10 cases at Elmcroft of Salisbury

• 27 cases at the Rowan County Detention Center

An outbreak at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner Medical Center’s nursing home was declared over Tuesday. There were 45 cases and seven deaths recorded there.

The only cluster in an education facility on Tuesday was at Corriher-Lipe Middle School, where eight cases are now reported.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Which of the following do you think is the best attendance plan for local public schools as COVID-19 case numbers improve?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

State to vaccinate medically vulnerable starting March 24

Coronavirus

One new death, 20 new COVID-19 positives reported in Rowan

Kannapolis

Kannapolis man dies in moped crash

Crime

Salisbury Police chief addresses K-9 video, says officer separated from animal

Local

Rowan Rescue Squad sets record straight on fundraising typo

Local

City approves DOT agreement, Salisbury Station project could begin next year

Local

County plans to use vulture effigy, enforce violations to remedy animal carcass feeding problem

Education

Two weeks after ending enhanced protocols, Catawba has no COVID-19 cases

News

Council to hear revised version of Downtown Main Street Plan

Local

Veto override of NC school reopening bill fails in Senate

News

Political Notebook: Majority of likely voters, local legislators support school reopening bill

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccinations in Rowan top positives since start of pandemic

Crime

Man faces drug charges after breaking and entering call

Lifestyle

Waterworks schedules 2021 Summer ARTventures

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being found passed out in vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: What programs exist for litter cleanup?

Business

County begins accepting restaurant grant applications

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with nine more felony sex offenses

Nation/World

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

Nation/World

Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new solar wings

Nation/World

Cuomo sorry for remarks aide ‘misinterpreted’ as harassment

Nation/World

Trump calls for GOP unity, repeats lies about election loss

Education

Rowan County administers 700 vaccines, with majority going to local educators

Crime

Shoplifting at Walmart presents challenge for Salisbury police