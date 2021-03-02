One new death, 20 new COVID-19 positives reported in Rowan

SALISBURY — One new death and 20 COVID-19 positives were reported in Rowan County on Tuesday.

The death brings the total to 283 since the start of the pandemic and 110 since the beginning of the year. The state does not provide any additional information about deaths when they’re first reported. Of deaths for which demographic data is available, 63% are 75 or older. An equal percentage of men and women have died.

Positives increased by 20, making 610 in the previous two weeks and 14,928 since the start of the pandemic.

First doses of vaccines administered increased by 352, to a total of 15,583, or 11% of residents. Second doses increased by 109, to a total of 8,374, or 5.9%. Among immediate neighbors, Rowan remains ahead of only Cabarrus for percent of population that has received a first dose and behind all counties for second doses per capita.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region, the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition, numbered 298 on Tuesday, with 41 people admitted in the previous 24 hours.

Active local COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living facilities are as follows:

• 74 total cases and 10 deaths at Accordius Health of Salisbury

• 117 cases and 11 deaths at Big Elm Retirement and Nursing Center

• Four cases at Compass Healthcare and Rehab Rowan

• 38 cases and five deaths at Compass Assisted Living Rowan

• 10 cases at Elmcroft of Salisbury

• 27 cases at the Rowan County Detention Center

An outbreak at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner Medical Center’s nursing home was declared over Tuesday. There were 45 cases and seven deaths recorded there.

The only cluster in an education facility on Tuesday was at Corriher-Lipe Middle School, where eight cases are now reported.