March 1, 2021

College softball: 10-0 start for Catawba

By Post Sports

Published 6:02 am Monday, March 1, 2021

Catawba’s Allie Baker, former A.L. Brown star,  making a running catch. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. —  Catawba’s softball team won another doubleheader on Sunday.

An easy one (11-2) and a hard one (7-5) at Georgia College gave the Indians a 10-0 start.

They’ve matched the school record set by the 2016 team for the best start in program history.

Brittany Ireland, a freshman from Dunn, is on a slugging rampage and was the key figure on Sunday.

Ireland is batting .394 with five homers and 16 RBIs.

In the 11-2 win, Ireland hit a three-run homer and Allie Baker had a bases-clearing triple. Brooke Walser (5-0) had another strong start and held Georgia College to five hits.

In the second game, Georgia College put up a fight, even after Ireland launched a grand slam.

Jordan Dean had a solo homer for the Indians.

Ireland got the RBI single that put Catawba ahead to stay.

Freshman Whitley Arnott, the former West Rowan star, made her college debut and pitched five strong innings for the win.

Catawba is batting .337 as a team. Besides Ireland, Gracie Gibson, Carlee Brawley, Baker and Dean have started every game and are hitting well over .300.

The Indians open South Atlantic Conference play on Wednesday, with Lincoln Memorial making a trip to Whitley Field.

 

 

