Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being found passed out in vehicle

SALISBURY — A 38-year-old man faces charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle blocking the road.

Lerenzo Harris of Salisbury faces charges felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired.

Harris was found in a vehicle at the intersection of Wildwood Road and Old Union Church Road, which is located south of East Spencer. Rowan County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene of an incident where a man was reported passed out behind the wheel and blocking traffic.

Before waking the man, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said, paramedics removed a small bag with a powdery substance that was in his lap. The bag’s contents were determined to be fentanyl, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harris was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $1,500 bond.

In other Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A burning ordinance violation was reported Thursday in the 200 block of Linda Street in Salisbury,

• A man reported Thursday power to a home in the 100 block of Yadkin River Drive was fraudulently turned on in his name.

• Highest Praise Family Center on Thursday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 1700 block of Bostian Road in China Grove.

• A burglary was reported Thursday in the 1200 block of Henderson Grove Church Road.

• A woman on Thursday reported property damage in the 600 block of West Round Street in Landis.

• A man on Thursday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Thursday in the 2000 block of Organ Church Road in Rockwell.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Friday reported a breaking and entering Thursday in the 400 block of East Council Street.

• A man on Friday reported a larceny in the 900 block of Bendix Drive at Super 8.

• Walmart on Friday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A man on Friday reported a burglary in the 200 block of West Kerr Street.

• A woman on Friday reported an assault in the 900 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman reported an assault on Friday in the 700 block of Hidden Creek Circle.

• A hit and run was reported Friday in the 1500 block of West Innes Street.

• A woman overdosed Saturday in the 100 block of Lloyd Street.

• Super Speedwash in the 100 block of South Avalon Drive on Saturday reported the rear door of its business appeared to have been kicked in.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported Sunday in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Police received a report Sunday that a 5-year-old child was made to smoke an unknown substance by the child’s mother on East Lafayette Street.

• A man on Sunday reported an apartment building was forcibly entered in the 800 block of East Lafayette Street.

• Walmart on Sunday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A man on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 100 block of East 15th Street.

• A man on Sunday reported a motor vehicle theft Sunday in the 200 block of Sunset Drive.