Livingstone’s Stoutamire inducted into 2021 CIAA Hall of Fame

SALISBURY — Johnny Stoutamire Jr. of Livingstone College was inducted into the 2021 CIAA John B. McLendon Hall of Fame Class on Friday, Feb. 26, during a virtual CIAA program.

The CIAA recognizes inductees for their excellence in the conference, significant contributions in the community, leadership within CIAA athletics and commitment to the conference mission.

Stoutamire played four seasons at Livingstone College from 1974-1978, earning All-CIAA honors as a junior and senior. In his final two seasons, he was also named All-American by the “Pittsburgh Courier,” becoming the first and only player in Blue Bear history to be honored twice by the publication.

Stoutamire came to Livingstone in the fall of 1974 and quickly built a repetition as one of the hardest hitting and cover defensive backs in the CIAA. He competed in the same sports as he did in high school: football, basketball and track.

Throughout his four years at Livingstone, Stoutamire received many awards in football including Rookie Defensive Player Award (1974-1975); Defensive Back of the Year (1975-1976); All CIAA Team; All District 26 NAIA; Pittsburgh Courier All American Team (1976-1977 and 1977-1978); captain of the football team; All CIAA Defensive Back of the Week for September 10, 1977; Schlitz Brewing Company Defensive Player of the Game, November 19, 1977; All CIAA Football Team; All CIAA Academic Team; Mutual Black Network All American Team; and Jet Magazine All American Team.

A 1977 Livingstone College Football Media Guide reads, “Stoutamire might have been the most talented player to ever walk on the Livingstone College football field.”

In 1978, Stoutamire signed a deal with the Buffalo Bills and also spent time with Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Redskins before his NFL playing career finished in 1982.

Stoutamire was inducted into the Livingstone College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. Three years later, he would be inducted into the Commemorative Classic Hall of Fame in the same year.

“Mr. Stoutamire is an excellent example of excellence,” said Livingstone College Athletic Director Lamonte Massie-Sampson. “He excelled at all levels of his athletic career. Livingstone College is ecstatic about him being selected to the CIAA Hall of Fame and will proudly pound our chests as another Blue Bear graces the long list of Hall of Famers in the CIAA.”

High school days

Stoutamire attended West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, N.C. He received Best All-Around in basketball and a Leadership Award for football during the 1972-1974 season. The next season, he would be honored with All City-County Football, All Conference in football and basketball, All-Northwest in basketball, and MVP for basketball and track.

He also ran on the record setting 440, 880 and mile-relay teams; earned the Coaches Award in basketball; and received the West Forsyth Male Athlete of the Year, All City-County Basketball, and All City-County Athlete Award.

On May 30, 1978, Stoutamire made history at West Forsyth High School by being the first person ever and the first African-American to have his varsity football jersey (#22) retired. The school re-retired his jersey at a Monday night varsity football game in 2007.

On May 4, 2018, he was inducted into the Winston-Salem Forsyth County High School Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Career highlights

Stoutamire was employed with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office from 1981-2009. During his tenure there, he was named three-time Super Cop Champion (Best Law Enforcement Officer in the state of North Carolina); participated in the North Carolina Police Olympics; and received a Black Belt in American Karate, winning the prestigious Battle of Atlanta Karate Tournament.

He was the first African-American and first state-certified field training officer in the Sheriff’s Office; and was one of two African-Americans selected and certified as motorcycle officers on the first Sheriff’s Office Motorcycle Unit. He was the first certified motorcycle instructor for the motor unit and was a state certified instructor for North Carolina.

Stoutamire assisted with the implementation of the first domestic violence unit for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and in creating the domestic violence unit model for the state of North Carolina.

He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

The 2021 John B. McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame premiered February 26 via the CIAA Sports Network. This event was a part of the schedule of events encompassing the CIAA virtual tournament experience, held February 23-27.

Since its inception in 1967, the CIAA Hall of Fame has enshrined 293 honorees. It was renamed after legendary coach and administrator John B. McLendon in 2000. A 1978 Hall of Fame inductee, McLendon is also credited as one of the founding fathers of the CIAA Basketball Tournament, which began in 1946.

For more information about the CIAA and the John B. McLendon Hall of Fame, visit www.theciaa.com.

