February 28, 2021

  • 73°

High school football: Carson-South Rowan stats

By Post Sports

Published 4:09 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021

Cougars 41, Raiders 0

Carson                     14     7    13      7  — 41

S. Rowan                0     0      0     0  — 0

Car — Dowd 3 run (Beaver kick), 4:17, 1st

Car — Garland 1 run (Beaver kick), 1:36 1st

Car — London 20 run (Beaver kick), 7:36 2nd

Car — Johnson 49 pass from London (kick failed), 7:14 3rd

Car — Dowd 1 run (Beaver kick), 1:48 3rd

Car — Garland 1 run (Beaver kick), 8:06 4th

                                 CAR       SR

First downs               19              9

Total yards                352         92

Rushing yardage    39-207   34-46

Passing yards          145         46

Comp-Att-Int       12-18-1      4-9-0

Penalties               6-60        8-65

Punts                    1-39        5-33.2

Fumbles-Lost      0-0         4-1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS LEADERS

Rushing — Carson: Pyle 17-85; Garland 7-47; Galarza 7-33; London 4-32; Dowd 4-10. South Rowan: Deal 10-19; Chrismon 12-18; McGee 3-8; Feaster 3-3; Rucker 1-1; Kennedy 5-(minus 3).

Passing — Carson: London 12-18-1, 145. South Rowan: Chrismon 4-9-0, 46.

Receiving — Carson: Johnson 2-51; Taylor 2-37; Pyle 2-18; Bost 2-18; Harris 2-16; Mullis 1-4; Lee 1-1. South Rowan: Hunt 3-41; James 1-5.

Print Article

Comments

Education

Rowan County administers 700 vaccines, with majority going to local educators

Crime

Shoplifting at Walmart presents challenge for Salisbury police

Local

Commissioners will hear details about changes to solar energy policies

Business

After overcoming obstacles, local barber Daniel King earns registered status

Lifestyle

39th annual K12 student exhibitions go virtual

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Salute to Agri-Business’ at March Power in Partnership

Local

Local legislators back bills ranging from new restrictions on sex offenders to Holocaust education

News

After surviving COVID-19 scare, Lois Willard set to celebrate 100th birthday

High School

Carson rolls over South 41-0 as about 600 allowed in to see season opener for both

Education

East Spencer after-school program looks toward opening, nonprofit status

Lifestyle

Frank Ramsey inducted into the NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame

College

Livingstone’s Stoutamire inducted into 2021 CIAA Hall of Fame

Nation/World

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

13 deaths reported in Rowan, county stresses need to receive second dose

Coronavirus

10% of Rowan residents receive first dose; eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week

News

North Carolina State Highway Patrol commander to retire

Education

UNC School of the Arts may go for online learning due to COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

Greensboro site to administer 3,000 daily vaccine doses starting March 10

Nation/World

Update: $1.9 trillion relief bill passes House, moves on to Senate

Nation/World

Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely

Coronavirus

Update: FDA follows advisers’ recommendation, OKs single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

Local

Post wins 18 N.C. Press Association Awards

Education

Cooper vetoes bill that would force K-12 schools to reopen

Local

Lanning named Spencer’s fire chief