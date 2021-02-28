February 28, 2021

  • 46°
West Rowan's Zeek Biggers (55) gets fouled by Crest's Eli Hall. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

High school boys basketball: West can’t stop Crest

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 28, 2021

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — Crest point guard Mari Adams shot 21 free throws and made 16, as the Chargers rallied to beat West Rowan 66-62 on Saturday in the third round of the 3A state playoffs.

Adams’ last two free throws came with eight seconds left. With a loud and sizable crowd hanging on the edges of seats, he pushed a precarious two-point lead to a very secure four, and ended what had been a tremendous season for West Rowan.

While the game was played on West’s home floor, this was a regional semifinal, the level of game that once was played at neutral sites such as Hickory, Winston-Salem or Greensboro.

West hadn’t progressed this far in the playoffs in a full decade, so it was a gratifying season for West coach Mike Gurley. It included banners — a North Piedmont Conference co-championship and the NPC tournament title.

Crest, coached by Gurley’s old friend  Brad LeVine — they’ve known each other since their jayvee coaching days three decades ago — didn’t look much like a 16-1 conference champ in the first half, but the fourth-seeded Chargers were a different team after the break.

Top-seeded West (15-2)  built a lead with a second-quarter flurry. Braden Graham made layups around an offensive-rebound bucket by Macari Allison and a blocked shot by Zeek Biggers and the Falcons went to halftime with a 26-17 lead over the cold-shooting Chargers.

But Crest owned the third quarter, outscoring the Falcons 24-12.

Ray Hall scored all six of his points in the third quarter for the Chargers, and Jadin Merritt and Caleb Borders made 3-pointers, as the game turned around. West’s marksmen went cold and by the  the end of the third quarter, Crest had erased all of its deficit and was ahead 41-38.

West stayed in it, even with several of its normal scorers, having tough nights.

A three-point play by Adams at the 1:40 mark gave Crest a bit of separation, pumping a three-point lead up to 58-52.

Graham made several shots, including a 3-pointer, to give the Falcons a chance, but Crest was steady at the foul line. Borders calmly made two huge ones with 15 seconds left for a 64-60 lead.

After a driving hoop by Graham with nine seconds left, West was still alive, but then Adams made his two free throws to shut the door.

Graham scored 20. A foul-plagued Jalen Moss got eight of his 14 in the fourth quarter, but he wasn’t around at the end. Biggers scored 10, while Allison had nine.

Crest got 24 from Adams, 18 from Merritt and 12 from Borders.

Crest moves on to play Weddington for the regional championship. Weddington beat Mount Tabor 61-48.

 

CREST (66) — Adams 24, Merritt 18, Borders 12, Hall 6, Kollock 3, Peeler 3.

WEST ROWAN (62) — Graham 20, Moss 14, Biggers 10, Allison 9, Noble 4, Harris 3, Mauldin 2, Loeblein, Wood.

Crest               10   7   24   25   — 66

W. Rowan      12  14   12   24  — 62

 

Print Article

Comments

Education

Rowan County administers 700 vaccines, with majority going to local educators

Crime

Shoplifting at Walmart presents challenge for Salisbury police

Local

Commissioners will hear details about changes to solar energy policies

Business

After overcoming obstacles, local barber Daniel King earns registered status

Lifestyle

39th annual K12 student exhibitions go virtual

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Salute to Agri-Business’ at March Power in Partnership

Local

Local legislators back bills ranging from new restrictions on sex offenders to Holocaust education

News

After surviving COVID-19 scare, Lois Willard set to celebrate 100th birthday

High School

Carson rolls over South 41-0 as about 600 allowed in to see season opener for both

Education

East Spencer after school program looks toward opening, nonprofit status

Lifestyle

Frank Ramsey inducted into the NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame

College

Livingstone’s Stoutamire inducted into 2021 CIAA Hall of Fame

Nation/World

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

13 deaths reported in Rowan, county stresses need to receive second dose

Coronavirus

10% of Rowan residents receive first dose; eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week

News

North Carolina State Highway Patrol commander to retire

Education

UNC School of the Arts may go for online learning due to COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

Greensboro site to administer 3,000 daily vaccine doses starting March 10

Nation/World

Update: $1.9 trillion relief bill passes House, moves on to Senate

Nation/World

Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely

Coronavirus

Update: FDA follows advisers’ recommendation, OKs single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

Local

Post wins 18 N.C. Press Association Awards

Education

Cooper vetoes bill that would force K-12 schools to reopen

Local

Lanning named Spencer’s fire chief