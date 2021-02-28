39th annual K12 student exhibitions go virtual

Waterworks Visual Arts Center is hosting the 39th annual and first virtual Celebrating Young Artists Exhibition Series, which will be on view through May 15.

Attend the show on the Waterworks website at waterworks.org/exhibitions/k12schoolsexhibitions.html.

This special exhibition features artwork created by Salisbury and Rowan County students in private, public, independent and home schools.

Each year, school art specialists meet a tough challenge — to narrow down the great artwork produced by their students to the much smaller number allowed for exhibition. Which pieces demonstrate understanding of the art principles studied and which students excelled in executing an idea in a specified medium and style? You’ll see exactly which ones when you visit the Waterworks website over the next three months. The exhibition schedule is as follows:

• March 3-20: Rowan-Salisbury Schools elementary schools

• March 24-April 17: Rowan-Salisbury middle schools

• April 21– May 15: Rowan-Salisbury high schools / home schools