February 28, 2021

  • 46°
James Fisher — Salisbury Academy, Grade 8. Layered abstract painting, mixed media, 2021

39th annual K12 student exhibitions go virtual

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 28, 2021

Waterworks Visual Arts Center is hosting the 39th annual and first virtual Celebrating Young Artists Exhibition Series, which will be on view through May 15.

Attend the show on the Waterworks website at waterworks.org/exhibitions/k12schoolsexhibitions.html.

This special exhibition features artwork created by Salisbury and Rowan County students in private, public, independent and home schools.

Michael Bristol — Sacred Heart, 5th grade. Untitled, mixed media, 2021

Each year, school art specialists meet a tough challenge — to narrow down the great artwork produced by their students to the much smaller number allowed for exhibition. Which pieces demonstrate understanding of the art principles studied and which students excelled in executing an idea in a specified medium and style? You’ll see exactly which ones when you visit the Waterworks website over the next three months. The exhibition schedule is as follows:

• March 3-20: Rowan-Salisbury Schools elementary schools
• March 24-April 17: Rowan-Salisbury middle schools
• April 21– May 15: Rowan-Salisbury high schools / home schools

Print Article

Comments

Education

Rowan County administers 700 vaccines, with majority going to local educators

Crime

Shoplifting at Walmart presents challenge for Salisbury police

Local

Commissioners will hear details about changes to solar energy policies

Business

After overcoming obstacles, local barber Daniel King earns registered status

Lifestyle

39th annual K12 student exhibitions go virtual

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Salute to Agri-Business’ at March Power in Partnership

Local

Local legislators back bills ranging from new restrictions on sex offenders to Holocaust education

News

After surviving COVID-19 scare, Lois Willard set to celebrate 100th birthday

High School

Carson rolls over South 41-0 as about 600 allowed in to see season opener for both

Education

East Spencer after school program looks toward opening, nonprofit status

Lifestyle

Frank Ramsey inducted into the NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame

College

Livingstone’s Stoutamire inducted into 2021 CIAA Hall of Fame

Nation/World

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

13 deaths reported in Rowan, county stresses need to receive second dose

Coronavirus

10% of Rowan residents receive first dose; eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week

News

North Carolina State Highway Patrol commander to retire

Education

UNC School of the Arts may go for online learning due to COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

Greensboro site to administer 3,000 daily vaccine doses starting March 10

Nation/World

Update: $1.9 trillion relief bill passes House, moves on to Senate

Nation/World

Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely

Coronavirus

Update: FDA follows advisers’ recommendation, OKs single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

Local

Post wins 18 N.C. Press Association Awards

Education

Cooper vetoes bill that would force K-12 schools to reopen

Local

Lanning named Spencer’s fire chief