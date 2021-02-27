February 27, 2021

  • 39°

UNC School of the Arts may go for online learning due to COVID-19 spread

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — The UNC School of the Arts is considering moving classes, rehearsals, labs and studios online temporarily in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, and officials say the situation could force them to send students home.

While the school’s dashboard says it has just seven active cases among students, UNCSA already is reporting 50 cases among students, employees and contractors in 2021, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. That’s more than the 34 cases the school reported during the entire fall semester.

“Though our case count might look low on the dashboard, the circumstances in which the cases are happening have let us know that Community Health Standards are not being followed,” UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole wrote to the campus community on Monday. “The number of contacts being traced from exposures is highly concerning.”

Officials say the school could also suspend upcoming productions and performances, and if those changes don’t work, the school suggested students will have to finish the spring semester at home.

The school blamed the rise in close contacts on out-of-class gatherings where students didn’t wear masks or follow social-distancing guidelines. Cole earlier this week said it’s evidence of “Covid fatigue” among students, faculty and staff.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

10% of Rowan residents receive first dose; eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week

News

North Carolina State Highway Patrol commander to retire

Education

UNC School of the Arts may go for online learning due to COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

Greensboro site to administer 3,000 daily vaccine doses starting March 10

Nation/World

$1.9 billion relief bill closer to passage in House

Nation/World

Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely

Coronavirus

Advisers OK single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

Local

Post wins 18 N.C. Press Association Awards

Education

Cooper vetoes bill that would force K-12 schools to reopen

Local

Lanning named Spencer’s fire chief

Crime

Blotter: Feb. 26

Crime

Salisbury, Kannapolis men charged with soliciting sexual acts

News

Racial bias ‘deeply entrenched’ in report critical of Apex Police Department

Nation/World

US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

Elections

City council again dismisses idea of adding new member, focus now on recommendation to delay elections

Business

‘Let’s make some money:’ Loosened restrictions praised by bar owners, baseball team

High School

Salisbury High bucks historical trend in dominant shutout of West Rowan

Enochville

Garage declared total loss after Enochville fire

Crime

Cooper, N.C. prison officials agree to release 3,500 inmates

Coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan, six for the week

Crime

Blotter: Man brandishes AR-15, runs over motorcycle at Rockwell-area gas station

Crime

Salisbury man charged with exploitation of minor

Crime

Road rage incident results in assault charges

Local

Dukeville lead testing results trickle in, more participation needed