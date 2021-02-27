High school football: Friday scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 6, Chatham Central 0
Ashe County 28, Alleghany County 0
Asheville Reynolds 53, Enka 0
Asheville Roberson 34, Asheville 25
Bear Grass 20, Robersonville South Creek 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 8, Brevard 6
Canton Pisgah 44, Waynesville Tuscola 14
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 30, South Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Catholic 27, Monroe 0
Charlotte Providence 33, West Mecklenburg 0
Cornelius Hough 7, Huntersville Hopewell 0
Currituck County 21, Manteo 0
East Surry 12, North Davidson 9
Eastern Alamance 42, Northeast Guilford 0
Fayetteville Britt 14, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0
Fayetteville Sanford 20, Fayetteville Westover 6
Forest City Chase 56, Cherryville 9
Gastonia Huss 23, North Gaston 0
Goldsboro 20, Jacksonville Northside 19, 2OT
Greensboro Grimsley 27, Concord Cox Mill 0
Greenville Conley 28, Southern Wayne 0
Greenville Rose 54, New Bern 7
Halifax Academy 14, Fuqua School, Va. 8
Havelock 52, Elizabeth City Northeastern 15
Hickory Ridge 7, Charlotte Independence 6
Jacksonville 35, Croatan 27
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 20, Camden County 14
Knightdale 33, Erwin Triton 0
Lake Norman Charter 40, West Charlotte 8
Lee County 27, South Granville 6
Matthews Butler 42, Mint Hill Rocky River 0
Matthews Weddington 43, Monroe Sun Valley 2
Mitchell County 14, Statesville 7
Mooresboro Jefferson 25, Davidson Community School 9
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 52, Bessemer City 8
North Forsyth 8, Winston-Salem Carver 2
North Henderson 28, East Henderson 14
Northern Guilford 27, Mayodan McMichael 0
Northwest Guilford 42, Greensboro Smith 6
Person 40, Eden Morehead 0
R-S Central 47, East Rutherford 0
Richlands 34, Rocky Point Trask 0
Seven Springs Spring Creek 36, Salemburg Lakewood 26
Shelby 46, East Gaston 6
Southwest Onslow 55, Holly Ridge Dixon 0
Swain County 34, Cherokee 0
Sylva Smoky Mountain 48, Madison County 7
Topsail 29, Wilmington Laney 6
Wake Forest 36, Garner 7
Wake Forest Heritage 19, Raleigh Broughton 13
Wallace-Rose Hill 55, Jacksonville White Oak 20
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 19, Monroe Piedmont 0
West Brunswick 26, Wilmington Ashley 0
West Carteret 45, Farmville Central 7
West Craven 26, South Lenoir 6
Wilmington Hoggard 19, New Hanover County 13
Wilson Hunt 21, South Johnston 7
Winston-Salem Reynolds 48, Winston-Salem Parkland 6
Zebulon B. Vance 27, Charlotte Mallard Creek 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fayetteville Byrd vs. Fayetteville Pine Forest, ccd.
Thomasville vs. Reidsville, ccd.
Appalachian State needs double overtime to beat Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Justin Forrest and Adrian Delph scored 24 points apiece as Appalachian State beat Georgia Southern 84-78... read more