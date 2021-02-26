Post wins 18 N.C. Press Association Awards

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Post on Friday won 18 awards in the N.C. Press Association’s annual contest, including seven first-place honors.

The Post competed in Daily Division E, which also includes newspapers such as the Asheville Citizen-Times, Greenville Daily Reflector, Fayetteville Observer, The Durham Herald-Sun and Wilmington StarNews.

Staff awards are as follows:

• First, second and third place for Magazine or Niche Publication for the October, winter and summer editions of Salisbury the Magazine.

• First place in Special Section for the Post’s annual Spirit of Rowan publication.

• First place in Appearance and Design.

• First place in Editorial Page.

• First place in Photo Page or Essay for a collection of photos from protests at the Confederate monument “Fame.”

• Third place in Sports Coverage.

The Post also won second place in General Excellence for Websites.

Individual awards are as follows:

• Editor Josh Bergeron won first place in Serious Columns, first place in Election/Political Reporting for a story about how to vote absentee by mail, second place in Editorials and second place in Spot Photography for a photo of protesters approaching a man who fired gunshots near “Fame.”

• Reporter Natalie Anderson won second place in Business Writing for a story about Demetrius Burns, who launched his window business K&D Window cleaning with his last $20 and third place in Religion and Faith Reporting for a story about how local churches adapted to COVID-19.

• Reporter Carl Blankenship won second place in Education Reporting for a story about vacant seats in Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

• Reporter Ben Stansell won third place in Business Writing for a story about Evans Family Farm.

• Photographer Jon Lakey won second place in Photo Page or Essay for pictures of caroling in Fulton Heights.