Salisbury man charged with exploitation of minor

SALISBURY — A 35-year-old man has been charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after being found with pornographic images.

Charles Malvern Fisher, of Clancy Street in Salisbury, was charged Tuesday for an incident listed as occurring in July.

Fisher allegedly possessed an image of a child 3 to 5 years in age who was depicted in a sexual manner.

He was booked into jail with a $4,000 bond.

No further information about the incident was released.