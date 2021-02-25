Letter: Trump will take supporters down with him

Donald Trump will fulfill his campaign promise of “draining the swamp” by taking all of his supporters down with him:

• Criminal Contempt of Court in the State of Georgia.

• Accessory before the act (even when not present) to murder in Washington, D.C.

• Tax evasion in New York.

• Senators.

• Representatives.

• Political affiliates.

• The Republican Party as we now know it.

— Steven Arey

Salisbury