Letter: Now not the time to loosen restrictions
In response to an editorial published Sunday (“Cooper should make changes to COVID-19 rules”), no, Cooper does not need to lessen any restrictions. N.C. is nearing one million cases. This is not the time to be talking about lifting/changing any restrictions.
People are not taking this virus seriously. They are still filling churches when they should be meeting virtually. Cooper should be putting a stop to that. If anything, he needs to put in place more restrictions.
—Lori Morris
China Grove
