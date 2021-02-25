Hoops roundup: Heels, Deacs suffer losses

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Dawson Garcia had 24 points and 11 rebounds, D.J. Carton added 17 points with five assists and Marquette beat North Carolina 83-70 on Wednesday night in a game scheduled just four days ago.

It was just North Carolina’s 18th nonconference defeat in the 35-year history of the Dean E. Smith Center.

North Carolina scored first but did not lead the rest of the way as Marquette answered with a 14-2 run. Garcia had 16 points in the first half and Greg Elliott added 13 as the Golden Eagles led 45-29.

The Golden Eagles went on a late 8-0 run, with six points from Carton, to take a 79-63 lead with 2:38 left to seal it.

Elliott scored 15 points and Theo John had 11 for Marquette (11-12). The Golden Eagles, who are currently 10th in the 11 team Big East, entered having lost six of their last eight — with two victories over Butler.

Garrison Brooks led North Carolina (14-8) with 18 points. R.J. Davis added 11 points, Walker Kessler scored 10, and Day’Ron Sharpe had nine points and 11 boards.

Clemson 60, Wake Forest 39

WINSTON-SALEM — Alex Hemenway scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Aamir Simms had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Clemson earned its fourth straight victory.

Clemson held its second opponent this season to less than 40 points in 40 minutes after topping South Carolina State 75-38 in its third game. The Demon Deacons were just 12-of-46 shooting (26.1%) — with only two makes in the final 10 minutes.

It was Wake Forest’s third-fewest points in the shot-clock era (since 1985-86), trailing a 37-point outing at Clemson on February 3, 2019.

Nick Honor added 11 points and Hunter Tyson had nine points and a career-high 10 boards for Clemson (14-5, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Daivien Williamson led Wake Forest (6-12, 3-12) with 16 points and Isaiah Mucius added 13.

St. Bonaventure 56, Davidson 53

DAVIDSON (AP) — Jaren Holmes registered 16 points as St. Bonaventure edged the Wildcats.

Dominick Welch had 15 points and seven rebounds for St. Bonaventure (12-3, 10-3 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Carter Collins had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (11-7, 6-4). Luka Brajkovic added 12 points. Kellan Grady, whose 18 points per game coming into the contest led the Wildcats, was held to only two points. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

NC A&T 79, NC Central 63

DURHAM (AP) — Webster Filmore recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to lead North Carolina A&T to victory over North Carolina Central. Tyrone Lyons and Kwe Parker added 15 points apiece for North Carolina A&T (10-10, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kameron Langley had 11 points and nine assists.

Deven Palmer had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (4-6, 2-3). C.J. Keyser added 11 points. Jordan Perkins had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Western Carolina 81, UNC Greensboro 80

GREENSBORO (AP) — Mason Faulkner had a season-high 28 points as Western Carolina edged UNC Greensboro.

Faulkner hit what proved to be the game-winning 3-pointer with 53 seconds left, breaking a 78-78 tie. Isaiah Miller quickly answered with a layup before Faulkner missed another deep shot with 24 seconds to go.

The Catamounts got up two shots in the closing seconds but couldn’t connect.

Kameron Gibson had 15 points for Western Carolina (10-15, 3-13 Southern Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Matt Halvorsen added 15 points. Cory Hightower had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Miller had 28 points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals for the Spartans (17-8, 12-5). Keyshaun Langley added 15 points. Kaleb Hunter had 10 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had a career-high 16 rebounds plus 4 points.

The Catamounts leveled the season series against the Spartans. UNC Greensboro defeated Western Carolina 77-56 on Monday.

No. 11 Florida State 88, Miami 71

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Sardaar Calhoun scored a career-high 16 points and No. 11 Florida State coasted past Miami.

The Seminoles (14-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) were never threatened after a 19-2 run early in the first half. Anthony Polite hit consecutive 3-pointers and Scottie Barnes’ jumper with 10:32 remaining capped the surge and increased Florida State’s lead to 27-8.

RaiQuan Gray had 12 points and 13 rebounds for the conference leading Seminoles, who have won nine of their last 10. Polite finished with 12 points and Balsa Koprivica was Florida State’s fourth double figure scorer with 13 points.

Miami (7-14, 3-13) has lost eight of its last nine. Isaiah Wong scored 29 points for the Hurricanes.