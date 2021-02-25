Education shoutouts
North Hills Christian School inducts students into National Honor Society
SALISBURY, NC – North Hills Christian School inducted four students into the National Honor Society last week: Ansley Deal, Carson Simmerson, Emma Hunsucker, and Olivia Herrin.
Inductees must be sophomores, juniors or seniors, have at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA and be evaluated by a panel of teachers based on character, service, and leadership. National Honor Society members are also required to allocate 10 community service hours per year toward academic tutoring of other NHCS students.
The panel looks for traits such as: respectful of others, stability, integrity, timeliness, positive attitude, well-established priorities, works well with others, attends school functions, takes initiative, and is a positive influence.
“I am proud of these students’ accomplishments, and I am excited to see how they continue to strive for excellence in all that they do,” Upper School Principal Matthew Weaver said.
Collegiate honors
Retired Marine gets recognition for toy collection efforts
SALISBURY — Arbe Arbelaez had his first run-in with Toys for Tots as a punishment when he was in the... read more