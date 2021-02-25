Education shoutouts

North Hills Christian School inducts students into National Honor Society

SALISBURY, NC – North Hills Christian School inducted four students into the National Honor Society last week: Ansley Deal, Carson Simmerson, Emma Hunsucker, and Olivia Herrin.

Inductees must be sophomores, juniors or seniors, have at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA and be evaluated by a panel of teachers based on character, service, and leadership. National Honor Society members are also required to allocate 10 community service hours per year toward academic tutoring of other NHCS students.

The panel looks for traits such as: respectful of others, stability, integrity, timeliness, positive attitude, well-established priorities, works well with others, attends school functions, takes initiative, and is a positive influence.

“I am proud of these students’ accomplishments, and I am excited to see how they continue to strive for excellence in all that they do,” Upper School Principal Matthew Weaver said.

Collegiate honors

Parker Lippard, a Salisbury High School graduate from Salisbury, was named to the Dean’s List at East Carolina University. Lippard is a nursing major and the child of Steve and Stacy Lippard.