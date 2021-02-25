February 25, 2021

  • 61°

Blotter: Man brandishes AR-15, runs over motorcycle at Rockwell-area gas station

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:28 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

ROCKWELL — A man fueling up at Cheeseman’s Gas Station on Wednesday afternoon left with a damaged motorcycle after a confrontation.

A 43-year-old man told Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies he was getting gas at the convenience store on Old Beatty Ford Road when a man pulled up behind him in a black convertible.

The convertible’s driver confronted the victim and asked “if he had a problem with his brother,” an incident report states. The convertible driver brandished an AR-15-style rifle and pointed it at the victim before returning to the vehicle, running over the motorcycle and leaving on Old Beatty Ford Road.

The suspect, who hasn’t yet been arrested, faces charges of assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A fictitious tag was reported Tuesday in the 4800 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• Traditional Towing and Repair on Tuesday reported property damage in the 4200 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• Internet fraud on Tuesday was reported in the 400 block of Catawba Drive in Salisbury.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods on Tuesday reported items were stolen.

• A man on Tuesday reported a burglary in the 1100 block of Scercy Road in China Grove.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• An overdose was reported Wednesday in the 300 block of Carolina Boulevard.

• Amari Messiah Mosley, 20, was charged with simple assault and battery in the 100 block of Brenner avenue in Salisbury.

 

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Man brandishes AR-15, runs over motorcycle at Rockwell-area gas station

Crime

Salisbury man charged with exploitation of minor

Crime

Road rage incident results in assault charges

Local

Dukeville lead testing results trickle in, more participation needed

Education

Faith Academy interviewing staff, preparing site for fall opening

News

Volunteers work around obstacles, alter procedures to offer free tax services to those in need

Education

Education shoutouts

Local

Retired Marine gets recognition for toy collection efforts

Local

March issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Education

Five get Dunbar School Heritage Scholarships

Education

Education briefs: Salisbury Academy fourth-graders think big as inventors

Education

Bakari Sellers keynote speaker at Livingstone College Founder’s Day program

Nation/World

Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push

Nation/World

Chief: Capitol Police were warned of violence before riot

Nation/World

GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief package

Nation/World

FDA says single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson prevents severe COVID

High School

Coaches, lawmakers react to governor’s order expanding sporting event capacity

Coronavirus

Three new COVID-19 deaths, positives remain below triple digits

BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Cooper announces end to curfew, changes to restrictions affecting bars, high school sports

Crime

Blotter: Two charged after call about package

Crime

Salisbury Police investigating two shootings

Crime

Chase involving Kernersville man ends in woods behind Carson High School

News Main

North Rowan girls end season with playoff loss to Murphy

Education

Rowan-Salisbury EC department plunges in place after raising $1,300 for Special Olympics