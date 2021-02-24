February 24, 2021

  • 68°

Three new COVID-19 deaths, positives remain below triple digits

By Josh Bergeron

Published 5:19 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

SALISBURY — While daily COVID-19 positives in Rowan County continue to remain below triple digits, the state reported three new local deaths on Wednesday.

The new deaths bring the total in Rowan County to 273 since the start of the pandemic and 100 since Jan. 1. Rowan continues to have more local deaths from COVID-19 than any neighboring county and slightly more than one-third have been in 2021.

Of those, 246 are considered molecular positives (confirmed cases) and 27 are antigen positives (probable cases according to federal guidance).

An estimated 64% (173) of the deaths have been among those older than 75. Meanwhile, 17% (47) have been between ages 65 to 74; 9%,(24) have been 50 to 64; and 2% (6) have been 25-49. Age data is not provided for 19 deaths.

An estimated 78% of the COVID-19 fatalities in Rowan County are among white residents, 10% are Black and 6% are Hispanic.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 47 new positives in Rowan County on Wednesday, which brought the total to 748 in the previous two weeks. Of neighboring communities, Rowan has seen more cases per capita than all but Stanly County in the previous two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, Rowan County has had 14,683 positives.

With no mass vaccination events yet this week, first doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Rowan County increased by just 30 on Wednesday, to a total of 13,640. Second doses increased by 53, to a total of 7,106. The numbers do not include people vaccinated by the Salisbury VA or through the federal government’s program for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

With those numbers, about 9.6% of Rowan County residents have received a first dose, which is better than Cabarrus and Davidson counties but below other neighbors.

Rowan County Health Department events for first doses are scheduled Thursday and Saturday. Appointments for both are already full. An event for second doses is Wednesday.

Hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region — the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — were at 351 on Wednesday. Of those, 58 were admitted in the previous 41 hours.

Statewide, 3,346 new positives were reported Wednesday and 1,530 people were  hospitalized across the state. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 849,630 total positives and 11,074 deaths.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    What of the following do you think is the best attendance plan for local public schools as COVID-19 case numbers improve?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Three new COVID-19 deaths, positives remain below triple digits

BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Cooper announces end to curfew, changes to restrictions affecting bars, high school sports

Crime

Blotter: Two charged after call about package

Crime

Salisbury Police investigating two shootings

Crime

Chase involving Kernersville man ends in woods behind Carson High School

News Main

North Rowan girls end season with playoff loss to Murphy

Education

Rowan-Salisbury EC department plunges in place after raising $1,300 for Special Olympics

Nation/World

Tiger Woods injured in car crash, has surgery on legs

Local

Local stakeholders set goals, direction to tackle city’s housing issues

Education

RSS board talks future of Henderson Independent School

Coronavirus

One new COVID-19 death, 23 new positives reported Tuesday

Local

Concord to create fallen officer memorial featuring Rowan native Shuping

Crime

20-year-old man faces rape charges

Crime

Blotter: Man charged after shooting gun during argument

Local

UPDATE: Missing Salisbury man found

Education

RSS board votes to use upset bid process on Faith property

Local

Committee to soon accept artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

BREAKING NEWS

RSS board votes to send elementary students to in-person classes four days per week

Coronavirus

County to administer nearly 1,700 vaccines this week

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Howard named ‘hospitality champion’ by North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association

Crime

Blotter: Gunshot fired into home on North Oakhurst Drive

Local

Teenager reported missing in Salisbury

Local

‘Everybody needs an Aunt Libby:’ Family celebrates 100th birthday of Rockwell doctor Elizabeth Lombard

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why is Rowan EMS no longer transporting some patients outside of county?