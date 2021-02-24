February 24, 2021

  37°

Photo gallery: North Rowan falls to Murphy in playoffs

By Post Sports

Published 1:40 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Fourth-seeded North Rowan (9-3) on Tuesday night ended a strong season that included a Yadkin Valley Conference championship with a tough playoff loss to the Murphy Bulldogs.

The final score was 66-35.

The 66 points scored by Murphy were the most allowed by North Rowan this season.

Read the full story about the game by clicking here.

