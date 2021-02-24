Photo gallery: North Rowan falls to Murphy in playoffs
Fourth-seeded North Rowan (9-3) on Tuesday night ended a strong season that included a Yadkin Valley Conference championship with a tough playoff loss to the Murphy Bulldogs.
The final score was 66-35.
The 66 points scored by Murphy were the most allowed by North Rowan this season.
You Might Like
Salisbury soccer wins
From staff reports Salisbury improved to 5-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the Central Carolina Conference with a 6-0 victory over... read more