Letter: Littering continues to be a blight
The N.C. General Assembly has just introduced a bill to double the fine for littering from $500 to $2,000. Littering continues to be a huge blight for Salisbury/Rowan. It never ends. I have picked up litter on my road year after year after year.
It seems to be worse now with all the take-out orders. It makes no sense to selfishly toss trash out of vehicle windows, not caring who has to pick it up.
I really think that no littering should be taught in schools in environmental courses. Make it taboo like tobacco use and maybe it will stop.
— Dick A Richards
Salisbury
