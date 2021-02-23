Letter: Burr has served NC well

I want to publicly thank Sen. Richard Burr for voting to impeach Donald Trump for crimes defined in the articles of impeachment.

It takes courage and confidence to vote against the “orders” of one’s party. Being censored by your party is a senseless act aimed at humiliation.

Sen. Burr has served N.C. well and does not deserve this. Hopefully, as we move forward as a country, he will take a leadership role in restoring the concept of checks and balances and will bring the Congress back to an active role, as defined by the Constitution. This will put us on a solid path of democracy. Thanks, Sen. Burr.

— Sue Davis

Salisbury