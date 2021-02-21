February 21, 2021

Morgan Watts column: Auxin training sessions

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 21, 2021

By Morgan Watts
N.C. Cooperative Extension

As most have heard, the recently approved federal labels for dicamba-containing products labeled for over-the-top use to dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybean still require annual training. Therefore, N.C. State Extension, in cooperation with N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, will continue to provide training to North Carolina famers, applicators, and retailers via the Auxin Herbicides-Best Management Practices training. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the training in 2021 will look differently.

Live Zoom: 2021 Auxin Herbicides-Best Management Practices  

Drs. Charlie Cahoon and Wesley Everman will offer live Zoom training options. Training will be held weekly from mid-January through late-March. See training dates below. All live Zoom training will start at 10 a.m. Attendees will use the same Zoom link and passcode for each individual Live Zoom meeting. For Zoom link and passcode, please contact your county agricultural Extension agent.

Attendee Requirements for live Zoom training:

  • Registration is required before attendee can join the live Zoom training (this can be completed just before joining the Zoom session).
  • Attendee must include name, email address, phone number, county, and NCDA&CS Certification/License number at registration.
  • To receive credit for a virtual training, NCDA&CS requires the following of all attendees:
  • Identity verification at the beginning of the course and after any breaks.
  • Active participation by each attendee throughout course to ensure attendee is present (polling questions will be used for live Zoom meetings).
  • Attendance must be taken at the end of the course.
  • No partial credit is given for those that arrive late or leave early.

If you do not have internet access or if you are unable to access Zoom, we will have limited spots at our office on the following dates for you to set in on the Zoom sessions here at the Rowan County Extension Office. You must call the office to register for your spot is you need one. 704-216-8970. Spots will be limited to the first 10 participants per session. This is subject to change with COVID-19 regulations. You only need to attend one session.

The follow dates will be:

• Feb. 24

• March 2

• March 15

• March 24

• March 29

If you are able to watch from home, call the Rowan Extension Office at 704-216-8970 or email amwatts@ncsu.edu to receive the Zoom link.

Morgan Watts is livestock and field crops agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension.

