February 21, 2021

  • 25°
Garrison Brooks tries to keep the ball from Louisville defenders. He scored 12 for the Tar Heels in the victory Saturday. Photo courtesy of ACC

Heels trounce Louisville with season highs for points, field-goal percentage

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 21, 2021

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Day’Ron Sharpe had 21 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks to lead five North Carolina players scoring in double figures and the Tar Heels trailed for just 29 seconds in their 99-54 win over Louisville on Saturday night.

Kerwin Walton had a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Armando Bacot scored 14, Garrison Brooks 12 and Walker Kessler added 10 for UNC (14-7, 8-5 ACC).

Louisville (11-5, 6-4) played for the first time in 19 days due to issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

And it looked like it.

Carlik Jones hit a jumper to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead but Walton answered with a 3-pointer 59 seconds into the game and UNC never again trailed.

Louisville shot just 33% from the field and made just 1 of 16 from 3-point range.

North Carolina outrebounded the Cardinals 45-34, blocked eight shots and outscored Louisville 58-32 in the paint.

Sharpe stole a pass from Charles Mineland, passed to RJ Davis and filled the right side of the lane for an alley-oop layup to make it 91-50 with 3:31 to play. Creighton Lebo’s layup two minutes later capped a 22-0 run and gave UNC a 49-point lead.

Jones, the lone Louisville player to score in double figures, finished with 13 points. The Tar Heels set season highs for points and field-goal percentage (60.9).

Marquette added to schedule

North Carolina has found another nonconference schedule addition.

The school said Saturday that the Tar Heels will host Marquette on Wednesday, which comes after they had a fourth game postponed in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Three of those postponements have been home games.

Last week the school added a nonconference game against Northeastern two days ahead of time after a game against No. 18 Virginia Tech was postponed. The game against Marquette comes after Tuesday’s trip to Boston College was called off.

None of the four postponements for UNC has been rescheduled. The announcement came shortly before the Tar Heels hosted Louisville on Saturday.

Print Article

Comments

News

Rowan resident Rudy Fugle breaks into NASCAR racing big leagues as crew chief

News

Salisbury Civitan Club President Patty Lefevers makes solo Polar Plunge

Business

Biz Roundup: Vulcan’s Denise Hallett lends a hand to Forward Rowan campaign

Local

Draft of Downtown Main Street Plan coming out this week

Local

Rome’s Rides: Salisbury native ran successful traveling amusement ride company in 1900s

Entertainment

Musician, singer Destiny Stone embraces online performances to connect with fans

Lifestyle

Comedy troupe Now Are the Foxes turns 10

Education

RSS to talk COVID-19 attendance options

Business

Virtual Vibes: Studio owner hopes to promote artists virtually as focus changes with new space

Local

Rowan Republicans schedule 2021 convention, precinct meetings

Nation/World

Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

Nation/World

Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

Nation/World

Frozen pipes, electric woes remain as cold snap eases grip

Crime

6 more linked to Oath Keepers charged in Capitol attack

Elections

Holder: Expect more NC lawsuits in next redistricting round

Nation/World

Weather experts say lack of planning helped cause cold catastrophe

News

Black firefighters in Winston-Salem file discrimination lawsuit

Nation/World

Inspector general reviewing Trump decision to relocate Space Command to Alabama

Nation/World

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Coronavirus

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine rise by more than 1,400

Crime

Dog fighting investigation produces charges for East Spencer man

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with forgery

Crime

Jailed man charged with attempted murder

Local

Ice clings to trees but little damage surfaces from Thursday’s storm