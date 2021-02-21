Draft of Downtown Main Street Plan coming out this week

SALISBURY — City officials will begin adjusting the draft Downtown Main Street Plan based on public feedback in preparation for a presentation to City Council, Tuesday, March 2. The next draft of the plan will be released this week.

The initial draft of the Main Street Plan was presented to elected officials in December by design and engineering firm McAdams. Since then, a number of public engagement opportunities have allowed residents to provide feedback. Engagement efforts to date include:

Ten formal presentations to various community groups

Forty small group or one-on-one meetings

Outdoor, in-person events

Canvassing of 85 establishments to raise awareness

Posts and articles via social media, The Lamplighter newsletter and the Salisbury Post

In summer 2019, the City of Salisbury hired McAdams to design plans to improve the safety, mobility and appearance of a 10-block section of Main Street. The project encompasses sidewalk improvements and streetscaping in downtown, as well as restriping and the opportunity to change the lanes and parking angles. NCDOT anticipates repaving Main Street this spring.

“We really appreciate so many people taking time to study the plans, meet with us and provide their feedback,” said Salisbury Planning Director Hannah Jacobson. “We hope that the upcoming revisions to the plan not only reflect design ‘best practices’ but reflect Salisbury.”

Members of the public are invited to comment on the updated plan at the Tuesday, March 2, City Council meeting via Zoom. If you have questions or to sign up to speak, email Kelly Baker, city clerk, at kbake@salisburync.gov or call704-638-5233 by 5 p.m. on March 2.

Frequently Asked Questions are available online, along with more information on the Downtown Main Street Plan at salisburync.gov/mainstplan.