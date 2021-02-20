February 21, 2021

  • 25°

Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

By News Service Report

Published 11:49 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

By Stacey Plaisance
Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. — A person went into a gun store and shooting range in a New Orleans suburb and fatally shot two people Saturday, causing customers and staff to open fire on the shooter, said a sheriff. The shooter also died.

The shooting happened at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in the suburb of Metairie around 2:50 p.m., according to a release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the shooter initially hit two people inside, and then several other people — whether employees or store customers — opened fire on the shooter, both inside and outside of the building. Outside the building a man could be seen behind the yellow police tape yelling “Where is my son?”

Guns and ammunition are sold in the front of the outlet that faces a main thoroughfare through Jefferson Parish. Customers who want to frequent the gun range generally go around to the side entrance of the building. Staff who work there often wear a sidearm.

Lopinto said two other people were also hit by gunfire and were hospitalized in stable condition. He said there were multiple shooters in all and investigators had just begun trying to piece together what had happened.

“We’re trying to put it all together, piece it together,” the sheriff said.

None of the dead or wounded were immediately identified and details remained sketchy. Lopinto said the investigation was continuing as authorities tried to determined the exact details of what happened.

Caution tape surrounded the business to keep onlookers from getting close to the scene, where ambulances and numerous law enforcement vehicles had converged. A neighboring Taco Bell had been evacuated.

Metairie is a major suburb of New Orleans, about five miles west of the city’s iconic French Quarter, in neighboring jurisdiction of Jefferson Parish.

Print Article

Comments

News

Rowan resident Rudy Fugle breaks into NASCAR racing big leagues as crew chief

News

Salisbury Civitan Club President Patty Lefevers makes solo Polar Plunge

Business

Biz Roundup: Vulcan’s Denise Hallett lends a hand to Forward Rowan campaign

Local

Draft of Downtown Main Street Plan coming out this week

Local

Rome’s Rides: Salisbury native ran successful traveling amusement ride company in 1900s

Entertainment

Musician, singer Destiny Stone embraces online performances to connect with fans

Lifestyle

Comedy troupe Now Are the Foxes turns 10

Education

RSS to talk COVID-19 attendance options

Business

Virtual Vibes: Studio owner hopes to promote artists virtually as focus changes with new space

Local

Rowan Republicans schedule 2021 convention, precinct meetings

Nation/World

Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

Nation/World

Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

Nation/World

Frozen pipes, electric woes remain as cold snap eases grip

Crime

6 more linked to Oath Keepers charged in Capitol attack

Elections

Holder: Expect more NC lawsuits in next redistricting round

Nation/World

Weather experts say lack of planning helped cause cold catastrophe

News

Black firefighters in Winston-Salem file discrimination lawsuit

Nation/World

Inspector general reviewing Trump decision to relocate Space Command to Alabama

Nation/World

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Coronavirus

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine rise by more than 1,400

Crime

Dog fighting investigation produces charges for East Spencer man

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with forgery

Crime

Jailed man charged with attempted murder

Local

Ice clings to trees but little damage surfaces from Thursday’s storm