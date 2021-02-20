February 20, 2021

  • 28°
Tre Boston had signed a three-year, $18 million contract last offseason that included $8 million in guaranteed money. (AP File Photo/The News & Observer, Robert Willett)

Panthers set to cut Tre Boston, two others to save cap space

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 20, 2021

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are releasing veteran safety Tre Boston, defensive end Stephen Weatherly and punter Michael Palardy in salary-cap, cost-cutting moves, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the moves have not been announced.

The moves will free up about $11.5 million in cap space for the Panthers, who are in the market for a quarterback and want to either re-sign or use the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton.

The decision to release Boston comes after he signed a three-year, $18 million contract last offseason that included $8 million in guaranteed money.

Boston started all 16 games last season for the Panthers and had 95 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one sack.

This was Boston’s second stint in Carolina. He spent three years in Carolina before leaving to play a year each with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. Boston has played in 104 career games with 76 starts during his seven-year NFL career.

It’s unclear at this point if last year’s rookie standout Jeremy Chinn will move from linebacker to safety to fill Boston’s spot. Either way, the Panthers will have another hole to fill on defense.

Boston is the second defensive starter to be released this week. The team released two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short on Tuesday.

Palardy injured a knee last offseason and didn’t play at all last season.Weatherly signed with Carolina last offseason but played in only nine games and had 17 tackles and no sacks.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    When it's possible, how likely are you to attend community events as compared to before the pandemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

Weather experts say lack of planning helped cause cold catastrophe

News

Black firefighters in Winston-Salem file discrimination lawsuit

Nation/World

Inspector general reviewing Trump decision to relocate Space Command to Alabama

Nation/World

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Coronavirus

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine rise by more than 1,400

Crime

Dog fighting investigation produces charges for East Spencer man

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with forgery

Crime

Jailed man charged with attempted murder

Local

Ice clings to trees but little damage surfaces from Thursday’s storm

Nation/World

Bob Dole being treated for advanced lung cancer

Coronavirus

Weather delays some vaccine shipments

Business

State lawmakers provide update during Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership

Education

Millbridge Elementary collects more than 8,000 pairs of socks

Local

Looking back: The day of Earnhardt’s fatal crash

Intimidators

Cannon Ballers set to open schedule May 4

News

Qualifications for some Medicaid providers came up short, audit finds

Coronavirus

Numbers of second vaccine doses up; two new COVID-19 deaths

Crime

Salisbury man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, another arrested after chase, shootout

Crime

Blotter: Charlotte man accused of speeding on I-85, throwing something out of window, possessing concealed gun

Education

Sacred Heart celebrates Ash Wednesday with services adapted for COVID-19

Crime

One dead, another in custody after shootout, chase

High School

High school football preview: Raiders looking to move up

Education

Education shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools celebrating CTE Month in an unusual year