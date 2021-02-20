February 20, 2021

NC State’s D.J. Funderburk (15) was too strong for Wake Forest’s Ody Oguama (33) and Carter Whitt on Saturday. Photo courtesy of ACC

Hellems, Seabron lead balanced N.C. State past Wake Forest

By Post Sports

Published 4:52 pm Saturday, February 20, 2021

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — Jericole Hellems and Dereon Seabron each scored 14 points and a balanced offensive attack sent North Carolina State to an 80-62 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday, sweeping the season series.

The win was also a rare third straight conference road win for N.C. State, which last accomplished the feat winning its final two road games of the 2002-03 season and first of the 2003-04 campaign.

Eight players scored for the Wolfpack (10-9, 6-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) with five reaching double figures. Cam Hayes and DJ Funderburk scored 11 each, Hayes with three 3-pointers, five assists and three steals. Braxton Beverly scored 10.

Seabron added nine rebounds and four steals as the Wolfpack edged Wake Forest on the boards 33-32 and forced 19 Demon Deacons turnovers with 11 steals. N.C. State outscored Wake Forest 28-5 in points off turnovers.

Ian DuBose led Wake Forest (6-11, 3-11) with 14 points. Isaiah Mucius and Daivien Williamson added 11 each. The Deacons shot 41% (22 of 54).

Wake Forest battled the Wolfpack to a 14-14 tie through the first seven-plus minutes, but Hayes hit consecutive 3-pointers and N.C. State was off on a 13-4 run over the next 2:34.

The Wolfpack led 27-18 with just under nine minutes left of the first half and extended the lead to 51-35 by the break. N.C. State was 52% shooting in the first 20 minutes, making 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

HONORING BLACK HISTORY

Wake Forest held a halftime ceremony to honor Charlie Davis on the 50th anniversary of his being the first Black player to be named ACC Player of the Year.

UP NEXT

N.C. State is at Virginia on Wednesday. The Wolfpack lost 64-57 to then-No. 14 Virginia on Feb. 3. Wake Forest wraps up a three-game homestand when Clemson visits on Wednesday.

——

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

