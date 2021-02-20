Area Sports Briefs: Awesome outing for UNC’s Love

Austin Love

UNC’s Austin Love (West Rowan) pitched six no-hit innings with nine strikeouts against James Madison as the Tar Heels opened the baseball season with an 8-1 win on Friday.

Catawba beat SAC rival Lenoir-Rhyne twice on Saturday in Hickory.

In a 6-3 win, Zach Miller hit a game-tying homer and Jeremy Simpson had a two-run triple in the eighth to decide it. Bryan Ketchie and Sawyer Strickland (1-0) did the pitching.

• In a 5-1 Catawba win against the Bears, Trent Montgomery won in relief of Greg Brown and Robbie Cowie earned a save. Hunter Shepherd drove in two for the Indians.

Catawba Valley Community College’s Chandler Blackwelder (East Rowan) got off to a good start with a 4-for-8 day, including a homer.

Catawba softball

Catawba stayed undefeated with two wins at Emmanuel on Saturday.

In a 9-0 victory, Allie Baker hit a grand slam, Lexi Bryant had three hits, and Brooke Walser pitched a one-hitter.

•Gracie Gibson hit a three-run homer and Riley Tucker had a bases-clearing double in a 10-1 victory. Summer Howerton and Madison Hunter did the pitching.

Catawba men

ANDERSON, S.C. — Freshman Bernard Pelote erupted for 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Catawba to a 94-90 SAC win at Anderson.

Anthony Peacock and Larry McLeod scored 13 each for the Indians (6-10, 6-10). Marcus Burwell had 12, and Caleb Robinson scored 11.

Catawba shot 55.6 percent from the floor and had a big edge on the boards.

Anderson (5-10, 5-10) played well, shooting 51.7 percent and making only nine turnovers.

CATAWBA (94) — Pelote 25, McLeod 13, Peacock 13, Burwell 12, Robinson 11, Whitfield 9, Nelson 5, Johnson 4, Phillips 2, Bowen, Spencer.

ANDERSON (90) — Hillery 19, Keel 18, Livingston 15, James 13, Rivers 13, Burgett 9, Carter 2, Edwards 1.

Catawba 50 44 — 94

Anderson 47 43 — 90

Pfeiffer hoops

Senior guard Craig Sabb became the 36th player to score 1,000 career points for Pfeiffer late in the second half of a 99-71 USA South win over visiting William Peace University on Friday in Merner Gym.

Catawba women

ANDERSON, S.C. — Taisha DeShazo surpassed 1,000 points for the Catawba women’s basketball team and Lyril Thorne had a career game in a 64-47 win against Anderson on Saturday.

Catawba held Anderson scoreless for nearly eight minutes at the outset and built a 17-0 cushion.

Anderson never was able to cut the deficit to under 10 points.

Thorne led Catawba with a career-high 23 points, mostly on seven 3-pointers

Shemya Stanback scored 12. DeShazo got nine and is the 18th in program history, to reach 1,000 points.

Mackenzie Gadson (Carson) scored six for Anderson (11-10, 10-9). Catawba (8-2, 8-2) finishes up its regular season on Wednesday night at Wingate at 5:30 p.m.

CATAWBA (64) — Thorne 23, Stanback 12, DeShazo 9, McIntosh 6, Downs 6, Ford 4, Wampler 2, Barnes 2.

ANDERSON (47) — B. Bailey 12, K. Bailey 8, Wilson 6, Gadson 6, Tate 6, Spurlin 4, Campbell 3, Cutter 2.

Catawba 19 20 15 10 — 64

Anderson 9 13 11 14 — 47

Women’s hoops

UNC Wilmington’s Abigail Wilson (West Rowan) scored six points Saturday in a 57-46 win against Wintrhop.

Methodist’s Tyzarea Alexander (Salisbury) had 15 points and seven rebounds in Methodist’s 75-55 loss on Friday at NC Wesleyan.

HS soccer

Goals by John Allen Ferguson, Eli Ham and Aleksis Suarez lifted West Rowan to a 3-0 NPC win against Carson on Friday. Jose Elizalde made eight saves for the Falcons.

HS girls basketball

Playoff pairings will be announced Sunday.

West Rowan stayed with Carson for a half, but the Cougars pulled away to win 69-45 in Friday’s NPC tournament title game.

Undefeated Carson won its third conference tournament in four seasons.

Mary Spry had 21 points and nine rebounds. Carleigh Perry (14 and 14) and Ellie Wilhelm (15 and 10) had double-doubles. Colbie Perry scored 13.

De’Mya Phifer, Emma Clarke and Makaylah Tenor scored in double figures for the Falcons (10-4).

HS boys basketball

Playoff pairings will be announced Sunday.

West Rowan beat North Iredell 64-52 on the road for the NPC tournament championship and the top playoff seed on Friday.

Braden Graham led the Falcons with 17 points, and Macari Allison, AJ Mauldin and Jalen Moss also were in double figures.

North Rowan lost to Chatham Charter 51-46 on Friday.

Deavon Proffitt led the Cavaliers with 11 points. Amari McAthru scored 10, and Quashawn Carpenter had nine.

•••

North Davidson put five players in double figures and beat Ledford 75-72 in overtime fon Friday or an unbeaten regular season.

Ledford’s Tyler Partee scored 34 points.

Mid. school hoops

Corriher-Lipe’s girls won 45-40 against Erwin to finish a 9-0 season.

Hannah Atwell scored 14 points. Addie Plott had 14 points and eight steals. Kynlee Dextraze had nine points, 10 rebounds and six steals. McKenzie Menius had four points, six rebounds and six assists. Meredith Faw had two points and nine rebounds. Laney Beaver scored two points, and Lexie Ritchie had four rebounds.

Tyler Rae coaches the team.

Catawba athletics

Volleyball

Catawba was picked ninth in the SAC preseason poll.

Wingate is the favorite, with Queens second.

Catawba’s Kylie Morgan is second team preseason All-SAC.

Catawba starts a shortened season on Feb. 27.

Women’s soccer

Catawba was picked fourth in the SAC preseason poll. Wingate is the favorite, with Lenoir-Rhyne second.

Catawba midfielder Jovana Sanchez and defender Katie Beck are preseason All-SAC first team. Forward Maddie Capel is a second-team pick.

Catawba won 1-0 against Tusculum on Friday in Pineville.

Men’s soccer

Catawba is picked 11th in the preseason SAC poll.

Midfielder Ben Bielby is a preseason second team All-SAC pick.

Wingate is the favorite, with Queens picked second.

Catawba is grouped in a pod with Wingate, Coker and Lenoir-Rhyne.

Catawba will open play on March 7 against Coker.

