February 19, 2021

Fourth-ranked N.C. State women roll past Wake Forest

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 19, 2021

Associated Press

WINSTON SALEM — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 21 points and No. 4 North Carolina State blew past Wake Forest for a 66-47 win on Thursday night.

Kayla Jones had 16 points and Elissa Cunane provided 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolfpack (14-2, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 45.5% from the field despite making only three of 12 shots in the fourth quarter.

Ivana Raca had 18 points for Wake Forest (11-9, 8-8), which had a three-game winning streak snapped and failed to record a signature victory to enhance its NCAA Tournament resume.

Cunane scored the final five points of N.C. State’s 15-2 run to conclude the first half. That lifted the Wolfpack to a 39-26 lead.

N.C. State began the second half on a 10-1 burst, with Wake Forest needing more than four minutes before posting its first field goal.

Wake Forest dropped to 0-57 all-time against top five opponents. N.C. State has won seven straight meetings in the series.

Brown-Turner has held or shared the team scoring lead in four games, including both outings against Wake Forest. She had 23 points in the 79-65 triumph Dec. 17. She shot 9-for-14 from the field in both those games vs. the Demon Deacons.

This was the Demon Deacons’ home finale. They finished 5-4 in home games, including a two-point loss to then-No. 1 Louisville last month.

N.C. State plays Sunday at home against North Carolina in a rematch of the Tar Heels’ Feb. 7 upset.

Wake Forest plays next Thursday at Miami. A weekend home game vs. Duke was wiped off the slate when the Blue Devils opted to cancel the remainder of their schedule in December.

Gardner-Webb men top Radford

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jaheam Cornwall had 22 points as Gardner-Webb routed Radford 77-49 on Thursday night.

Jordan Sears had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (10-14, 9-10 Big South Conference). Anthony Selden added 14 points. Jamaine Mann had six rebounds.

Quinton Morton-Robertson had 13 points for the Highlanders (13-11, 12-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Dravon Mangum added 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders this season. Gardner-Webb defeated Radford 69-57 on Wednesday.

Campbell handles Hampton 76-57

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Messiah Thompson scored a career-high 21 points, with five 3-pointers and five assists, as Campbell beat Hampton 76-57.

Cedric Henderson Jr. added 14 points for Campbell (13-9, 9-6 Big South Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Joshua Lusane added nine points and nine rebounds.

Marquis Godwin had 17 points for the Pirates (9-12, 8-8). Davion Warren added 11 points. Dajour Dickens had 8 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

