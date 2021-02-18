February 18, 2021

Numbers of second vaccine doses up; two new COVID-19 deaths

By Josh Bergeron

Published 6:28 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

SALISBURY — COVID-19 data for Rowan County on Thursday showed another big increase in vaccinations administered and two new COVID-19 deaths.

The two new deaths make four this week, 269 since the start of the pandemic and 96 since the start of this year.

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County include 194 white residents, 26 Black residents, one American Indian or Alaskan Native. The remainder are labeled “other,” “suppressed” or “missing data. The state says 14 deaths are among Hispanic residents.

More women than men have died from COVID-19 in Rowan County.

Age data for local COVID-19 deaths:

• Six between the ages of 25 and 49.

• 24 between 50 and 64

• 45 between 65 and 74

• 173 75 or older

• 17 where age data isn’t available.

Exact dates of deaths of those reported Thursday is not clear. The most recent deaths shown in state data occurred Monday, but there were also two deaths reported Wednesday.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, increased by more than 1,000 on Thursday primarily because of a second dose clinic held one day prior. Of the total doses, 978 were second-dose vaccinations administered to Rowan County residents and 267 were first doses.

The county planned to hold a first dose clinic Thursday, but it was postponed to next week because of inclement weather. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also said weather has caused a delay in vaccine shipments, which could impact future plans.

“At this time, Moderna vaccines have not been shipped this week and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines have been shipped,” the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. “Both Pfizer and Moderna have a backlog of orders due to weather.”

There have now been 13,291 first doses administered in the county and 6,351 second doses.

Total positives on Thursday increased by 66, making 882 in the previous 14 days and 14,426 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalization numbers showed 481 people receiving care for COVID-19 in Rowan County’s region — the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition. Of those, 61 had been admitted in the previous 24 hours.

