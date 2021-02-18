High school basketball: West girls shut down North Iredell

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls basketball team avenged a two-point loss at North Iredell by pummeling the Raiders 44-24 on Wednesday.

West held third-seeded North Iredell to 10 points in the first half and was able to take an eight-point lead in the North Piedmont Conference semifinal.

Then the second-seeded Falcons doubled their lead with a big third quarter.

“We had a great defensive effort tonight,” West head coach Ashley Poole said.

Lauren Arnold has had a very consistent season for a freshman and scored 14 points. She’s been in double figures in 11 of the Falcons’ 13 games and averages 13.0 points per game.

Freshman Emma Clarke also scored 14, her seventh game in double figures. She’d only scored four in the recent loss at North Iredell. Clarke scored eight in the fourth quarter and made two 3-pointers.

“Emma had a good shooting night, and she also got some big rebounds,” Poole said.

North Iredell guard Skylin Guill scored 11 points, but the Falcons shut down everyone else. North Iredell, which finished the season 6-5, is big, with a couple of 6-footers.

West (10-3) moves on to a tournament championship game scheduled to be played at undefeated Carson on Friday. Carson has beaten West 71-46 and 78-38.

N. IREDELL (24) — Guill 11, Goodin 4, Barzee 2, Allen 2, Ward 2, Anderson 2, Curlee 1.

W. ROWAN (44) — Clarke 14, Arnold 14, Edwards 6, Cuthbertson 4, Tenor 3, Phifer 2, Wiggins 1.

N. Iredell 6 4 7 7 — 24

W. Rowan 9 9 15 11 — 44