February 18, 2021

College basketball: Catawba men halt skid

By Post Sports

Published 5:47 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Catawba’s Larry McLeod. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Catawba’s Marcus Burwell. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

SALISBURY —Marcus Burwell took it on his shoulders to stop a five-game losing streak, and Catawba edged Newberry 86-83 on Wednesday.

The point guard connected on five 3-pointers and careered with 29 points in the South Atlantic Conference contest played at Goodman Gym.

Catawba (5-10, 5-10) built a huge lead and was up by as many as 18 points in the first half.

But Newberry put together a 13-0 run in the second half, and Catawba was forced to hang on at the end. Carter Phillips made a key 3-pointer and  Burwell assisted on dunks by Larry McLeod and Caleb Robinson at crunch time. Then Catawba went 5-for-6 at the foul line in the last 30 seconds.

Terrence Whitfield scored 13 for the Indians. McLeod had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Catawba made 10 3-pointers and had a 20-14 edge in the turnover battle.

Catawba had been defeated at Newberry (7-4, 7-4) on Monday despite 21 points by Burwell when the Wolves’ Quandaveon McCollum produced 29 points and 14 rebounds. McCollum was limited to five points and four rebounds in the rematch.

Newberry relied heavily on the 3-point shot and was 14-for-33 from long range.

TJ Brown scored 22 for the Wolves, while Aaron Robinson scored 21.

Catawba is scheduled to play at Anderson on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

 

NEWBERRY  (83) — Jones 22, A. Robinson 21, Giger 15, Ford 14, McCollum 5, Stremlow 2, Shumate 2, Hobson 2.

CATAWBA (86) — Burwell 29, Whitfield 13, McLeod 9, Phillips 8, Peacock 7, Johnson 6, Pelote 4, Burt 4, C. Robinson 3, Williams 3, Nelson, Drummond

Newberry    34    49   — 83

Catawba      47    39    — 86

