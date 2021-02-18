February 18, 2021

  • 34°

Blotter: Charlotte man accused of speeding on I-85, throwing something out of window, possessing concealed gun

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:30 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

SALISBURY – A man was pulled over after allegedly traveling at 96 mph on I-85 on Wednesday and tossing something out of the window of the vehicle.

When a Rowan County Sheriff ‘s Office deputy approached Voderick Delain Springs, 27, of Charlotte, the man allegedly denied throwing anything out the window and told the officer he “open carries.”

Openly carrying a weapon is legal in North Carolina in areas where weapons are not prohibited in general, but the officer allegedly found a Glock handgun concealed in the Nissan Maxima when it was searched and it later found Springs had a previous misdemeanor charge for carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers were not able to find what was thrown from the passenger window after the fact. Though, the arresting officer described it as small and white in color. Springs denied throwing anything from the vehicle. The officer observed a “strong odor of raw marijuana” according to the incident report.

Springs was charged with felony carrying a concealed gun, transported to Rowan County Detention Center and held under a $2,000 bond.

In other crime news:

• Phillip Brice Black, 26, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony second degree kidnapping, felony breaking and entering and misdemeanor assault on a female on Tuesday.

Black allegedly assaulted his wife on Jan. 20, grabbed their daughter by her neck, took her into another room and kept the daughter from the wife. On Jan. 21, Black and his wife were arguing and she fled the home with their young daughter. Black allegedly broke down the door to the home, left the residence and came back.

• Two people were arrested and charged with felony property crimes after someone reported a possible intoxicated driver to Salisbury Police Department on Wednesday.

Kristina Ann Butler and Erraull Larone Ramsey were both arrested on existing warrants and felony stolen property charges after being pulled over on Bendix Drive.

When an officer ran the plate number of the vehicle, a 2020 Hyundai Accent, it showed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Winston Salem. Butler was charged with felony buying or receiving stolen property. Ramsey was charged with possessing stolen goods.

Both suspects were transported to Rowan County Detention Center.

• A person reported shots fired on Wednesday after hearing gunfire the previous night on Cedar Street. The victim found bullet holes entering her home. No one was injured.

• Mark Lee Lambert, 42, was charged with felony obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery and trafficking opium or heroin on Wednesday after allegedly picking up a prescription of hydrocodone for someone else without authorization. Lambert was placed in Rowan County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

• Greta Joanne Sullivan, 40, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Wednesday while already in custody at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Numbers of second vaccine doses up; two new COVID-19 deaths

Crime

Salisbury man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, another arrested after chase, shootout

Crime

Blotter: Charlotte man accused of speeding on I-85, throwing something out of window, possessing concealed gun

Education

Sacred Heart celebrates Ash Wednesday with services adapted for COVID-19

Crime

One dead, another in custody after shootout, chase

High School

High school football preview: Raiders looking to move up

Education

Education shoutouts

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools celebrating CTE Month in an unusual year

Education

No grade levels closed down after student cluster at Corriher-Lipe

Kannapolis

Duke University COVID-19 study in Kannapolis contributes data to wastewater surveillance

News

Hurricanes fall 4-3 in overtime

News

Dunn’s Mountain observation deck named in honor of Bill and Nancy Stanback

Local

City approves rezoning request for fourth phase of Shay Crossing development on Earnhardt Road

Education

Education briefs: Catawba’s Center for Environment offers presentation on epidemic facing Generation Z

Nation/World

Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms

News

NC lawmakers finalize in-person instruction mandate

News

Cooper seeking improved warning system after deadly tornado

Local

With ice accumulation expected, Rowan County braces for winter storm

Education

RSS cancels in-person classes due to wintry weather

Coronavirus

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Man, woman face prostitution charges

Local

Winter storm warning issued for Rowan County, ice accumulation expected

Crime

Men charged after ‘Fame’ protests get probation

Education

Kannapolis students back in class for the first time since December