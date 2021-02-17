February 17, 2021

  • 39°

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:08 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

SALISBURY — State data on Wednesday showed two new deaths, 42 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 553 new vaccinations administered in Rowan County.

The exact dates of deaths reported Wednesday were not immediately clear. The two deaths brought the total number since the start of the pandemic to 267, with 94 since the start of the new year.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data shows the pace of deaths slowing since a spike at the start of the year. The most recent local COVID-19 death occurred Saturday, according to state data.

With 42 positives reported Wednesday, Rowan had fewer cases than most neighboring counties — only Stanly and Davie counties reported fewer cases. However, both have smaller populations and have actually seen more cases per capita during the previous two weeks than Rowan County.

There have now been 14,360 COVID-19 positives since the start of the pandemic, with fewer cases lately than the start of the year.

Because of inclement weather and interruptions in vaccine shipments, Rowan County rescheduled its first dose vaccination clinic previously planned for Thursday. Now, the clinic will happen on Tuesday. The Rowan County Health Department said appointment times would remain the same.

To date, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says 13,024 people have received their first vaccine dose in the county and 5,373 have received a second dose. Compared to one day earlier, those numbers represent an increase of 302 first doses and 251 second doses.

The state’s numbers do not include the Salisbury VA or the federal government’s vaccination program for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says nearly 43% of people 75 and older have received their first vaccine dose and about 38% of people 65 and older have received their second dose.

Rowan has administered more first doses per capita than Cabarrus and Davidson counties.

In Rowan County’s hospital region, the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, 494 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday. Of those, 95 were admitted in the previous 24 hours.

Statewide on Wednesday, there were 3,167 newly reported cases. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported 10,670 deaths since the start of the pandemic, 1,924 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 829,507 total positives.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    When it's possible, how likely are you to attend community events as compared to before the pandemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Local

With ice accumulation expected, Rowan County braces for winter storm

Education

RSS cancels in-person classes due to wintry weather

Coronavirus

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Man, woman face prostitution charges

Local

Winter storm warning issued for Rowan County, ice accumulation expected

Crime

Men charged after ‘Fame’ protests get probation

Education

Kannapolis students back in class for the first time since December

Local

Hurley Y preparing for summer camps with COVID-19 restrictions

Business

Historian Raemi Evans delivers lesson on Black-owned businesses in Salisbury

Coronavirus

Corriher-Lipe Middle School has cluster of COVID-19 cases

Local

Council informally approves landmark status moratorium despite concern it’s a ‘moot point’

News

Commissioners receive update on broadband expansion, solidify restaurant grant program

Local

Wintry mix back in the forecast for tonight

High School

High school basketball: Black Knights top Salisbury for CCC crown

Nation/World

Millions endure record cold with no power; 3 killed in NC storm among at least 20 dead

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan health director takes job in eastern NC; Harris named to interim job

Crime

Blotter: Feb. 16

Local

Disc jockeys: Locals embrace sport on the move, use local courses

Coronavirus

County commissioners direct changes to COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Education

Faith Academy rescinds offer on elementary school, moves ahead with mobile classrooms

Business

City council will discuss landmark status moratorium, new housing development

News

Commissioners table animal carcass ordinance, direct health department to investigate

News

NC GOP votes to censure Sen. Burr after impeachment vote

Coronavirus

State: Nearly 12,000 Rowan residents have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine