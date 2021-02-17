February 17, 2021

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson will make $6 million. (AP File Photo/John Bazemore)

Swanson loses out in salary arbitration with Braves

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves beat Dansby Swanson in salary arbitration, and the shortstop will earn $6 million rather than his request for $6.7 million.

Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Walt De Treaux, Robert Herman made the decision Tuesday, a day after hearing arguments.

The 27-year-old Swanson hit .274 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs last season in an NL-high 237 at-bats. He earned $1.67 million in prorated pay from a $3.15 million salary.

Teams have won four of seven cases, with Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ and San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano remaining scheduled for hearings this week.

Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka ($2.8 million) won, as did St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty ($3.9 million) and Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi ($2.45 million).

Rays reliever Ryan Yarbrough ($2.3 million), New York Mets third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis ($2.1 million) and Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander ($2.1 million) lost.

All cases are being argued over Zoom this year due to the pandemic rather than in person.

