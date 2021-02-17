February 17, 2021

RSS cancels in-person classes due to wintry weather

By Post Education

Published 5:42 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

SALISBURY — Rowan-Salisbury Schools canceled in-person classes for Thursday because of inclement weather.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings that as much as one-half inch of ice could form Thursday. Widespread power outages, fallen trees and treacherous roads are possible. Classes will be all-remote on Thursday.

Teachers provided students with instructions for assignments and staff were directed to follow the district’s Code B.

“Thank you for your support as we work to ensure everyone’s safety during this storm,” the district said in a statement to families.

Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, noting residents need to be prepared to stay home.

