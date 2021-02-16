City council will discuss landmark status moratorium, new housing development

SALISBURY — City council members today will again discuss a six-month moratorium on new historic landmarks.

The debate about a moratorium emerged after requests for local historic landmark status at 124 Ellis St. and at 619 South Main St. At issue is whether property tax deferrals that come with landmark status is the only incentive for the requests. A moratorium on new historic landmarks would be used to set goals, objectives and standards for what qualifies as a landmark property.

During a Feb. 2 meeting, Salisbury senior planner Catherine Garner said the first two months would be used to talk with state and other municipal governments about landmark status programs. The third and fourth months would allow the local Historic Preservation Commission to review and refine proposals. In the last two months, staff would present findings to the Salisbury City Council and update the city’s land development ordinance.

Last year, the council briefly considered a moratorium, but didn’t take any action.

Today’s meeting will be held electronically at 6 p.m. It will be streamed at salisburync.gov/webcast. Anyone who wishes to speak during the public comment portion must sign up before 5 p.m. today by contacting City Clerk Kelly Baker at kbake@salisburync.gov or 704-638-5233.

In other business on the agenda:

• The council will consider the rezoning of 101.36 acres in the 600 block of Earnhardt Road for 246 mixed-width lots for single family homes.

The land would be the site of phase four of Shay Crossing and be rezoned to general residential with a conditional district overlay. The city previously approved a request in Jun 2018 for phases one through three of Shay Crossing, with an estimated 150 lots, but the fourth phase would be larger than the first three phases, with 246 lots.

The development site sits near the intersection of Stokes Ferry and Earnhardt Road.

True Homes LLC, the home builder and developer, received planning board approval for phase four in January.

• The council will consider a rezoning in the 400 block of Faith Road and 100 block of Dunham Avenue to consolidate several parcels under the corridor mixed use designation. The rezoning is being requested so that Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina can build a new retail store on Faith Road.

• The council will consider approving an agreement with the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the Salisbury Station second platform project.

• The council will consider making a $283,454 budget amendment to buy a new automated sanitation truck.

• As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider adopting budget ordinances to appropriate $5,500 in joint operations funds from the U.S. Secret Service, to appropriate $46,093 from the United Way’s community impact model, to appropriate $78,281 to the police department from the Department of Justice’s coronavirus emergency supplemental funding and to appropriate $25,000 from Duke Energy for fair and impartial policing training.

• As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider authorizing City Manager Lane Bailey to execute a $101,501.10 contract with Carolina Siteworks for a sanitary sewer exertion in China Grove.