Blotter: Feb. 16
In Salisbury Police reports:
• A woman reported an assault Monday in the 600 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A car crash resulted in damage to a county-owned vehicle Friday on North Long Street in Salisbury.
• A woman reported fraud Friday in the 1000 block of Jackson road in Salisbury.
• Shots fired were reported Friday in the 1900 block of East Ridge Road in Salisbury.
• Village Grocery on Saturday reported shoplifting in the 4300 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.
• An overdose was reported Saturday in the 1300 block of Robertson Road in Salisbury.
• A larceny of automobile accessories was reported Sunday in the 100 block of Scaley Bark Drive in Salisbury.
• Pilot Travel Center on Sunday reported shoplifting in the 900 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.
• An overdose was reported Sunday in the 8800 block of Castor Road in Salisbury.
• Rashad Malachi Smith, 23, was charged Friday with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons.
• Candace Lee Harvey Reid, 38, was charged Friday with larceny.
• Jessica Necole Williams, 30, was charged Saturday with possession of a schedule four controlled substance.
• Sara Ann Holdren, 32, was charged Sunday with possessing stolen goods.
• Cody Lee Norris, 46, was charged with carrying a concealed gun Sunday in the 1100 block of Peeler Road.
• Christopher Mark Stewart, 40, was charged with larceny in the 1000 block of Railroad Avenue.
• Erika Nicole Baker, 30, was charged with attempted breaking and entering a building.
