February 14, 2021

  • 34°

Ann Farabee column: The good gifts

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 14, 2021

By Ann Farabee

This season we are living in — just keeps on giving us more reasons to frown — and to smile.

I prefer the days that give me reasons to smile. As I was waiting for my groceries to be delivered to my car at Walmart, a father dressed in mud-covered work clothes was leading his three children to their car. They followed him dutifully, smiling broadly, for they each carried a rather large box with a toy in it.

The joy on their faces clearly indicated that access to these gifts was a blessing — and carrying them was not a burden. Neither was their desire to follow in their father’s footsteps as they kept their eyes fixed on him, while walking through the parking lot.

It was a beautiful thing to watch.

I wondered.

Did they ask their father to buy them the gifts?

Probably.

I believe the father was just being their father.

Loving his children and wanting to give them good gifts.

I totally understood.

Matthew 7:11 says that if we, as evil as we are, know how to give good gifts to our children, how much more will our father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him?

It reminded me of the love of our heavenly father for us — we are his children. As we follow him, we hold on with joy to the indescribable and unspeakable gifts he has given us:

The gift of God is salvation — Ephesians 2:8 says that by grace we are saved through faith, not of ourselves: it is the gift of God.

The gift of God is eternal life — Romans 6:23 says that the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Who can give the gift of salvation?

Who can give the gift of eternal life?

Only God.

We do not deserve it. We cannot earn it. It cannot be bought or sold.

We just have to accept it — for it is the gift of God.

The three children that day were happy. I saw it in their faces. They knew they held something special that their hearts longed for. I did not see them open their gifts that day, but I did spend time thanking God for his gifts to me:

Oct. 15,1967 — The gift of salvation.

Then, now and forever — The gift of eternal life.

John 3:16 explains those two gifts more clearly than I ever could:

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

We are that whosoever.

Our father who art in heaven — holy is your name.

Thank you for salvation and for eternal life. Amen

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at  annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

More than 2,400 Rowan Countians vaccinated across three vaccination events

Local

‘Wiley paved the way’: Locals reflect on impact of Lash grocery store

Business

Local shed companies taking advantage of boom in business spurred by pandemic

Local

McCoy Road improvements, first phase of Grants Creek Greenway to be completed this year

Business

Commissioners to consider grant program that would benefit local restaurants

High School

High school swimming: Knorrs rule the pool

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion CEO joins diversity and inclusion coalition

Coronavirus

After busy week for vaccinations, Rowan will return to base allocation

Local

City sets its goals for 2021 to build on commitment to inclusive, well-run government

Education

Charter awaits Rowan-Salisbury Schools decision on value for elementary school

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry sales tax revenue ahead of expectations

Nation/World

Hundreds of thousands without power in Northwest ice storm

Nation/World

Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

Education

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely

Local

Alcoa proposes diverting cyanide into new discharge point in Badin

Elections

Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on ‘hatred,’ not facts

News

North Carolina in better financial shape than anticipated

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported as county continues vaccination progress

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man faces charges for stolen vehicles in Rowan, Mecklenburg counties

Business

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Planning Board looks to implement decommissioning requirements for solar farms

Elections

House prosecutors urge Trump conviction