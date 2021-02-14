February 14, 2021

  • 34°

Sports: Bob Marchinko wins marathon

By Post Sports

Published 3:06 am Sunday, February 14, 2021

Zach and Bob Marchinko. Photo by Wendy Marchinko.

 

Staff report

Local runner and coach Bob Marchinko won the Oak Island Marathon on Saturday.

Marchinko, 49, ran 2:31.39, a 5:47 mile pace, and set an age-group record despite miserable and wet conditions.

The second-place overall finisher, was an 18-year-old.

Marchinko suffered a broken neck last year, but has made an amazing and inspirational comeback.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

More than 2,400 Rowan Countians vaccinated across three vaccination events

Local

‘Wiley paved the way’: Locals reflect on impact of Lash grocery store

Business

Local shed companies taking advantage of boom in business spurred by pandemic

Local

McCoy Road improvements, first phase of Grants Creek Greenway to be completed this year

Business

Commissioners to consider grant program that would benefit local restaurants

High School

High school swimming: Knorrs rule the pool

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion CEO joins diversity and inclusion coalition

Coronavirus

After busy week for vaccinations, Rowan will return to base allocation

Local

City sets its goals for 2021 to build on commitment to inclusive, well-run government

Education

Charter awaits Rowan-Salisbury Schools decision on value for elementary school

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry sales tax revenue ahead of expectations

Nation/World

Hundreds of thousands without power in Northwest ice storm

Nation/World

Trump acquitted in impeachment trial

Education

CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely

Local

Alcoa proposes diverting cyanide into new discharge point in Badin

Elections

Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on ‘hatred,’ not facts

News

North Carolina in better financial shape than anticipated

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported as county continues vaccination progress

Crime

Blotter: Two face drug, child abuse charges

Crime

China Grove man faces charges for stolen vehicles in Rowan, Mecklenburg counties

Business

Fraudulent online orders present new challenge for local business owners

Local

Quotes of the week

Local

Planning Board looks to implement decommissioning requirements for solar farms

Elections

House prosecutors urge Trump conviction