February 13, 2021

High school basketball: East boys outscored at North Iredell

By Post Sports

Published 8:55 am Saturday, February 13, 2021

 

East Coach Andrew Porter. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

OLIN — East Rowan’s boys basketball team had its best offensive night of the season on Friday.

It still wasn’t enough. The Mustangs lost 87-77 at North Iredell.

The high-scoring win gave North Iredell (10-1, 9-1) a share of the North Piedmont Conference regular-season title. The Raiders tied with West Rowan.

East got big nights from Dylan Valley (17 points), David Jordan (16), Gavin Sprinkle (15) and Vincent Jones (12).

East’s record is now listed as 4-8 overall and 3-7 in the NPC by MaxPreps.

That adjustment reflects the apparent forfeit of the victory over South Iredell in Granite Quarry.

The conference meeting is Saturday. East will be in tournament action next week to close the season.

 

EAST scoring — Valley 17, Jordan 16, Sprinkle 15, Jones 12, Shuping 6, Schenck 4, Clement 3, Young 2, Dale 2.

N. IREDELL scoring — N/A

 

 

