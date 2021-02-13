High school basketball: Carson girls finish unbeaten NPC season

Staff report

TROUTMAN — There’s no substitute for experience, and Carson’s girls basketball team has a strong senior class.

The Cougars crushed South Iredell 70-29 on Friday to finish unbeaten in conference play for the first time in school history.

Carson was 9-1 in the North Piedmont Conference the previous two seasons. Carson was 11-1 in the NPC in 2011-12.

Senior Colbie Perry was destructive in Carson’s latest romp, with seven 3-pointers and a career-best 28 points.

Mary Spry was 7-for-9 from the field for 16 points and had six rebounds.

Ellie Wilhelm, another senior, scored 11 points.

Senior Carleigh Perry had five points and nine rebounds.

Senior Kary Hales contributed four points, six rebounds and four steals.

Ashtyn Zeigler led the Vikings (4-7, 4-6) with 10 points.

Carson played without the Isley sisters but scored 28 in the first quarter and was up 53-17 at halftime.

Just how good Carson is, is hard to tell from the stat sheet, as Cougars are usually only playing half the game. Colbie Perry is the leading scorer with 15.1 points per game. Spry averages 12.6, and Wilhelm averages 10.3.

Carson’s closest game this year was a 71-46 win at West Rowan.

Carson beat South Iredell 68-25 when the teams played in China Grove.

Carson will be the top seed for next week’s NPC tournament.

Carson is ranked seventh in 3A by MaxPreps.

CARSON (70) — Co. Perry 28, Spry 16, Wilhelm 11, Ca. Perry 5, White 4, Hales 4, Corley 2, Storey, Barbee, Barger, Vaughn.

S. IREDELL (29) —Zeigler 10, Houser 4, Fink 4, Weddington 4, Hutchens 3, Gaus 2, Duchinski 2.

Carson 28 25 15 2 —70

S. Iredell 11 6 5 7 —29