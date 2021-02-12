February 12, 2021

  • 34°

Staal, Aho pace Hurricanes in 5-3 win over Stars

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 12, 2021

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored the tiebreaking goal about four minutes into the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Thursday night, their third win this season against the defending Western Conference champions.

Niederreiter went in on a breakaway off a long pass from Dougie Hamilton and got goaltender Anton Khudobin leaning to the right before scoring to his left. Warren Foegele added a goal in the final minute.

Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho both had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes.

Joe Pavelski scored his eighth of the year for Dallas, which has only one win its last seven games since sweeping a four-game homestand to open the season.

The Stars lost on back-to-back days at the end of January in Carolina, including a shootout.

James Reimer made 34 saves for the Hurricanes and has won all three against Dallas.

Khudobin stopped 27 shots while playing for the first time in three games. He was disciplined and didn’t dress Sunday, a day after being late for practice.

Rookie goalie Jake Oettinger made consecutive starts for the first time in his NHL career, stopping a total of 60 shots in back-to-back 2-1 overtime losses at home to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Dallas scored three times in the second period, including Pavelski’s one-timer on a 5-on-3 power play, but also had a goal taken off the board when Carolina challenged and replays showed the Stars were clearly offside.

The Hurricanes tied the game at 3 with 27 seconds left in the second period when Brock McGinn extended his goal streak to four games by scoring on a long rebound.

Staal was falling down when he swiped Andrei Svechnikov’s pass into the net for a 2-1 lead earlier in the period, and had both elbows on the ice when pumping his arms to celebrate his goal.

That was only 30 seconds after the Stars tied the game on Mark Pysyk’s first goal. Pysyk followed his own shot and poked home the rebound.

Roope Hintz thought he had the Stars even again after knocking in the rebound of Jason Robertson’s attempted wraparound. That was the goal that was challenged, but it was 2-2 only 23 seconds later when Hintz scored on a hard charge and a pass from Denis Gurianov.

Staal assisted on Aho’s power-play goal in the first period with a nifty backhand pass. Staal had his back to the net when delivered a no-look pass to Aho in the right circle.

Hintz had a shot just over two minutes into the game that skimmed over the top of Reimer’s glove and ricocheted off and over the crossbar.

RADS INJURED

Dallas placed forward Alexander Radulov on injured reserve. He missed his third game in a row because of a lower-body injury.

SOME FANS IN THE SEATS

Carolina, in its 11th game, played before fans for the first time this season. The reduced-capacity attendance was 3,687, the smallest crowd in the Stars’ seven home games. The usual hockey capacity is 18,532 at the American Airlines Center, where twice attendance has topped out at 4,214 this season.

WHAT’S NEXT

The teams play again Saturday night, which will leave the Stars halfway through an eight-game homestand — their longest of the season.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

