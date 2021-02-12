High school swimming: Salisbury’s Knorr twins will be in the hunt for state titles

Staff report

The 1A/2A State Championships will be held Friday in Cary.

Salisbury senior Katie Knorr is seeded first in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke.

The UNC Wilmington signee will be looking for her first state title.

Salisbury senior Emily Knorr is seeded first in the 500 freestyle and second in the 200 free.

The West Virginia signee will be looking for her third straight state title in the 500.

She is also the defending champion in the 200 free.

Salisbury qualified two relay teams for the state meet. The Knorr twins swim on both.

The 200 medley relay team is seeded ninth. Joining the Knorrs are Maggie Alexander and Sage Huffman.

The 400 free relay team is seeded eighth. The Knorrs will team with Huffman and Kate Burton.

Sallie Pittman coaches the Hornets.

•••

South Rowan’s Braxton Vagner qualified in the 100 breastroke. He’s seeded ninth.

•••

The 3A Championships were conducted on Thursday. The 4A Championships are set for Saturday.