High school basketball: North girls complete perfect YVC season

Staff report

MISENHEIMER — Three games in three nights?

No problem for North Rowan’s girls basketball team.

North won at Gray Stone 65-25 on Thursday and has blown out its last five league opponents in the 1A Yadkin Valley Conference.

“I’m very proud of the girls,” head coach Anthia Smith said. “We continue to grow. Three games in three nights, but we fought hard. Everyone competed.”

Smith is in her first year leading the North girls.

Obviously, it’s a COVID-shortened season with teams playing conference opponents only once, instead of home-and-home, but this is North’s first unbeaten conference season in girls basketball.

It’s also North’s first outright conference regular-season championship in the history of a program that dates back to the late 1950s.

There was a conference co-championship in the 2005-06 season when the school was 2A. North also has won quite a few conference tournaments and Christmas tournaments.

Hannah Wilkerson led the Cavaliers (9-2, 8-0) with 19 points, seven steals, six rebounds and three assists.

Kamora Cannie had 18 points, seven assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Makiya McDaniel, the only senior, had 11 points and five steals.

The four freshmen also contributed to the latest victory. Bailee Goodlett had seven points, two assists and two steals. Brittany Ellis had six points, seven rebounds and three assists. Bloom Goodlett had two points and seven rebounds. Kadence Vuyou had two points and four rebounds.

Chloee Stoner has been out the last few games with an ankle injury, but the Cavaliers hope to get her back soon.

“It’s a versatile team and the girls have heart,” Smith said. “They understand the expectations of what it means to be a Cavalier.”

North is ranked 10th in 1A by MaxPreps.

North’s losses were to 2As — Thomasville (by one on the road) and undefeated West Stokes (by three).

There’s no conference tournament in the YVC.

North’s next scheduled game is at home on Friday of next week against Chatham Charter (6-2).

It’s possible North will be able to schedule another non-conference game next week.