February 12, 2021

  • 34°
Edward Leland Geouge, III

China Grove man faces charges for stolen vehicles in Rowan, Mecklenburg counties

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:37 am Friday, February 12, 2021

SALISBURY — A China Grove man faces charges in Rowan and Mecklenburg counties after being stopped by state and local law enforcement officers on Thursday.

Edward LeLand Geouge III, 28, of Saw Road was charged in Rowan with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. In an unrelated incident, Geouge faces charges in Mecklenburg County for larceny of a vehicle.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted Geouge at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Enochville area using a stolen Ford F-350 Super Duty truck. The truck was painted black from its original red color in an effort to elude authorities, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After being stopped in Enochville, Geouge was placed under arrest without incident for the Rowan and Mecklenburg charges as well as probation violation warrants. Two other people were in the truck, but they were not charged.

Geouge received a $50,000 secured bond and was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center.

Comments

