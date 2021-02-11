Shoutouts
During the two-day Congress, Brandon will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
Koontz Elementary “Paw”some Panther of the Month students for January
Kindergarten: Kaiden Baldwin, ZaRyah Page, August Johnson, Antowan Watson, Zayden Butler, Julie Link, Spencer Furman, Da’Markus Thompson.
First grade: Aaliyah Caruthers, Conor Setzer, Solomon Johnson, Ataevion Mashore, Prince Chalk, Jaleah Studevent, Abdel AriasAlvarenga, Maddie Root
Second grade: Luke Callahan, Danielle Robinson, Jeremy Cruz Garcia, Destiny Bailey, Eevah Grant, Sa’Kre McCluney-Roseberry
Third grade: Shirlea Murry, Suceth Ordonez-Gonzalez, Grissell Rodriguez Rodriguez, Piershyin Price, Rodney Eldridge, Jaleya Allen, Charles Honbarger, Cristian Serrano
Fourth grade: Ayden Ham, D’zun McCluney, Arianna Bash, Zy’Nai Bailey
Fifth grade: Lacy Cocoran, Tyrique Little, Cassidy Benfield, X’Avier Mitchell
Collegiate Honors
Madeline Gregory, of Kannapolis, was named to the President’s List at the University of Alabama.
David Lamanno, of Spencer, graduated with a master of library and information science degree from Valdosta State University.
Government investigating massive counterfeit N95 mask scam
By Colleen Long Associated Press WASHINGTON — Federal authorities are investigating a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation in which fake... read more